Customizing CSS & SCSS

Adding your own CSS / SCSS

You can add your own CSS by providing your base Payload config with a path to your own CSS or SCSS. Customize the styling of any part of the Payload dashboard as necessary.

To do so, provide your base Payload config with a path to your own stylesheet. It can be either a CSS or SCSS file.

Example in payload.config.js:

1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'
2
import path from 'path'
3
4
const config = buildConfig({
5
admin: {
6
css: path.resolve(__dirname, 'relative/path/to/stylesheet.scss'),
7
},
8
})

Overriding built-in styles

To make it as easy as possible for you to override our styles, Payload uses BEM naming conventions for all CSS within the Admin UI. If you provide your own CSS, you can override any built-in styles easily.

In addition to adding your own style definitions, you can also override Payload's built-in CSS variables. We use as much as possible behind the scenes, and you can override any of them that you'd like to.

You can find the built-in Payload CSS variables within ./src/admin/scss/app.scss and ./src/admin/scss/colors.scss. The following variables are defined and can be overridden:

  • Breakpoints
  • Base color shades (white to black by default)
  • Success / warning / error color shades
  • Theme-specific colors (background, input background, text color, etc.)
  • Elevation colors (used to determine how "bright" something should be when compared to the background)
  • Fonts
  • Horizontal gutter

Dark mode

By default, Payload automatically overrides all --theme-elevations and inverts all success / warning / error shades to suit dark mode. We also update some base theme variables like --theme-bg, --theme-text, etc.

