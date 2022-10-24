React Hooks
Payload provides a variety of powerful hooks that can be used within your own React components. With them, you can interface with Payload itself and build just about any type of complex customization you can think of—directly in familiar React code.
useField
The
useField hook is used internally within every applicable Payload field component, and it manages sending and receiving a field's state from its parent form.
Outside of internal use, its most common use-case is in custom
Field components. When you build a custom React
Field component, you'll be responsible for sending and receiving the field's
value from the form itself. To do so, import the
useField hook as follows:
The
useField hook accepts an
args object and sends back information and helpers for you to make use of:
useFormFields
There are times when a custom field component needs to have access to data from other fields, and you have a few options to do so. The
useFormFields hook is a powerful and highly performant way to retrieve a form's field state, as well as to retrieve the
dispatchFields method, which can be helpful for setting other fields' form states from anywhere within a form.
Thanks to the awesome package
use-context-selector, you can retrieve a specific field's state easily. This is ideal because you can ensure you have an up-to-date field state, and your component will only re-render when that field's state changes.
You can pass a Redux-like selector into the hook, which will ensure that you retrieve only the field that you want. The selector takes an argument with type of
[fields: Fields, dispatch: React.Dispatch<Action>]].
useAllFormFields
To retrieve more than one field, you can use the
useAllFormFields hook. Your component will re-render when any field changes, so use this hook only if you absolutely need to. Unlike the
useFormFields hook, this hook does not accept a "selector", and it always returns an array with type of
[fields: Fields, dispatch: React.Dispatch<Action>]].
You can do lots of powerful stuff by retrieving the full form state, like using built-in helper functions to reduce field state to values only, or to retrieve sibling data by path.
Updating other fields' values
If you are building a custom component, then you should use
setValue which is returned from the
useField hook to programmatically set your field's value. But if you're looking to update another field's value, you can use
dispatchFields returned from
useFormFields.
You can send the following actions to the
dispatchFields function.
|Action
|Description
ADD_ROW
|Adds a row of data (useful in array / block field data)
DUPLICATE_ROW
|Duplicates a row of data (useful in array / block field data)
MODIFY_CONDITION
|Updates a field's conditional logic result (true / false)
MOVE_ROW
|Moves a row of data (useful in array / block field data)
REMOVE
|Removes a field from form state
REMOVE_ROW
|Removes a row of data from form state (useful in array / block field data)
REPLACE_STATE
|Completely replaces form state
UPDATE
|Update any property of a specific field's state
To see types for each action supported within the
dispatchFields hook, check out the Form types here.
useForm
The
useForm hook can be used to interact with the form itself, and sends back many methods that can be used to reactively fetch form state without causing rerenders within your components each time a field is changed. This is useful if you have action-based callbacks that your components fire, and need to interact with form state based on a user action.
The
useForm hook returns an object with the following properties: |
|Action
|Description
|Example
fields
|Deprecated. This property cannot be relied on as up-to-date.
submit
|Method to trigger the form to submit
dispatchFields
|Dispatch actions to the form field state
validateForm
|Trigger a validation of the form state
createFormData
|Create a
multipart/form-data object from the current form's state
disabled
|Boolean denoting whether or not the form is disabled
getFields
|Gets all fields from state
getField
|Gets a single field from state by path
getData
|Returns the data stored in the form
getSiblingData
|Returns form sibling data for the given field path
setModified
|Set the form\'s
modified state
setProcessing
|Set the form\'s
processing state
setSubmitted
|Set the form\'s
submitted state
formRef
|The ref from the form HTML element
reset
|Method to reset the form to its initial state
addFieldRow
|Method to add a row on an array or block field
removeFieldRow
|Method to remove a row from an array or block field
replaceFieldRow
|Method to replace a row from an array or block field
useCollapsible
The
useCollapsible hook allows you to control parent collapsibles:
|Property
|Description
collapsed
|State of the collapsible.
true if open,
false if collapsed
isVisible
|If nested, determine if the nearest collapsible is visible.
true if no parent is closed,
false otherwise
toggle
|Toggles the state of the nearest collapsible
withinCollapsible
|Determine when you are within another collaspible
Example:
useDocumentInfo
The
useDocumentInfo hook provides lots of information about the document currently being edited, including the following:
|Property
|Description
collection
|If the doc is a collection, its collection config will be returned
global
|If the doc is a global, its global config will be returned
id
|If the doc is a collection, its ID will be returned
preferencesKey
|The
preferences key to use when interacting with document-level user preferences
versions
|Versions of the current doc
unpublishedVersions
|Unpublished versions of the current doc
publishedDoc
|The currently published version of the doc being edited
getVersions
|Method to trigger the retrieval of document versions
docPermissions
|The current documents permissions. Collection document permissions fallback when no id is present (i.e. on create)
getDocPermissions
|Method to trigger the retrieval of document level permissions
Example:
useLocale
In any custom component you can get the selected locale object with the
useLocale hook.
useLocalegives you the full locale object, consisting of a
label,
rtl(right-to-left) property, and then
code. Here is a simple example:
useAuth
Useful to retrieve info about the currently logged in user as well as methods for interacting with it. It sends back an object with the following properties:
|Property
|Description
user
|The currently logged in user
logOut
|A method to log out the currently logged in user
refreshCookie
|A method to trigger the silent refreshing of a user's auth token
setToken
|Set the token of the user, to be decoded and used to reset the user and token in memory
token
|The logged in user's token (useful for creating preview links, etc.)
refreshPermissions
|Load new permissions (useful when content that effects permissions has been changed)
permissions
|The permissions of the current user
useConfig
Used to easily fetch the full Payload config.
useEditDepth
Sends back how many editing levels "deep" the current component is. Edit depth is relevant while adding new documents / editing documents in modal windows and other cases.
usePreferences
Returns methods to set and get user preferences. More info can be found here.
useTheme
Returns the currently selected theme (
light,
dark or
auto), a set function to update it and a boolean
autoMode, used to determine if the theme value should be set automatically based on the user's device preferences.
useTableColumns
Returns methods to manipulate table columns
useDocumentEvents
The
useDocumentEvents hook provides a way of subscribing to cross-document events, such as updates made to nested documents within a drawer. This hook will report document events that are outside the scope of the document currently being edited. This hook provides the following:
|Property
|Description
mostRecentUpdate
|An object containing the most recently updated document. It contains the
entitySlug,
id (if collection), and
updatedAt properties
reportUpdate
|A method used to report updates to documents. It accepts the same arguments as the
mostRecentUpdate property.
Example: