Email Functionality
Introduction
Payload comes ready to send your application's email. Whether you simply need built-in password reset email to work or you want customers to get an order confirmation email, you're almost there. Payload makes use of NodeMailer for email and won't get in your way for those already familiar.
For email to send from your Payload server, some configuration is required. The settings you provide will be set
in the
Configuration
Three ways to set it up
- Default: When email is not needed, a mock email handler will be created and used when nothing is provided. This is ideal for development environments and can be changed later when ready to go to production.
- Recommended: Set the
transportOptionsand Payload will do the set up for you.
- Advanced: The
transportobject can be assigned a nodemailer transport object set up in your server scripts and given for Payload to use.
The following options are configurable in the
|Option
|Description
fromName *
|The name part of the From field that will be seen on the delivered email
fromAddress *
|The email address part of the From field that will be used when delivering email
transport
|The NodeMailer transport object for when you want to do it yourself, not needed when transportOptions is set
transportOptions
|An object that configures the transporter that Payload will create. For all the available options see the NodeMailer documentation or see the examples below
logMockCredentials
|If set to true and no transport/transportOptions, ethereal credentials will be logged to console on startup
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Use SMTP
Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) options can be passed in using the
transportOptions object on the
secure should and should not be set to
true.
Example email options using SMTP:
Use an email service
Many third party mail providers are available and offer benefits beyond basic SMTP. As an example, your payload init could look like this if you wanted to use SendGrid.com, though the same approach would work for any other NodeMailer transports shown here or provided by another third party.
Use a custom NodeMailer transport
To take full control of the mail transport you may wish to use
nodemailer.createTransport() on your server and provide it to Payload init.
Sending Mail
With a working transport you can call it anywhere you have access to payload by calling
payload.sendEmail(message). The
message will contain the
to,
subject and
text for the email being sent. To see all available message configuration options see NodeMailer.
Mock transport
By default, Payload uses a mock implementation that only sends mail to the ethereal capture service that will never reach a user's inbox. While in development you may wish to make use of the captured messages which is why the payload output during server output helpfully logs this out on the server console.
To see ethereal credentials, add
logMockCredentials: true to the email options. This will cause them to be logged to console on startup.
Console output when starting payload with a mock email instance and logMockCredentials: true
The mock email handler is used when payload is started with neither
transport or
transportOptions to know how to deliver email.
Using multiple mail providers
Payload supports the use of a single transporter of email, but there is nothing stopping you from having more. Consider a use case where sending bulk email is handled differently than transactional email and could be done using a hook.