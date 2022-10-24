Form Builder Plugin

You are currently viewing documentation for version 2 of Payload.

This plugin allows you to build and manage custom forms directly within the admin panel. Instead of hard-coding a new form into your website or application every time you need one, admins can simply define the schema for each form they need on-the-fly, and your front-end can map over this schema, render its own UI components, and match your brand's design system.

All form submissions are stored directly in your database and are managed directly from the admin panel. When forms are submitted, you can display a custom on-screen confirmation message to the user or redirect them to a dedicated confirmation page. You can even send dynamic, personalized emails derived from the form's data. For example, you may want to send a confirmation email to the user who submitted the form, and also send a notification email to your team.

Forms can be as simple or complex as you need, from a basic contact form, to a multi-step lead generation engine, or even a donation form that processes payment. You may not need to reach for third-party services like HubSpot or Mailchimp for this, but instead use your own first-party tooling, built directly into your own application.

This plugin is completely open-source and the source code can be found here. If you need help, check out our Community Help. If you think you've found a bug, please open a new issue with as much detail as possible.

Core Features

Build completely dynamic forms directly from the admin panel for a variety of use cases

Render forms on your front-end using your own UI components and match your brand's design system

Send dynamic, personalized emails upon form submission to multiple recipients, derived from the form's data

Display a custom confirmation message or automatically redirect upon form submission

Build dynamic prices based on form input to use for payment processing (optional)

Installation

Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like Yarn, NPM, or PNPM:

1 yarn add @payloadcms / plugin - form - builder

Basic Usage

In the plugins array of your Payload config, call the plugin with options:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' 2 import formBuilder from '@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder' 3 4 const config = buildConfig ( { 5 collections : [ 6 { 7 slug : 'pages' , 8 fields : [ ] , 9 } , 10 ] , 11 plugins : [ 12 formBuilder ( { 13 14 } ) 15 ] , 16 } ) 17 18 export default config

Options

fields (option)

The fields property is an object of field types to allow your admin editors to build forms with. To override default settings, pass either a boolean value or a partial Payload Block keyed to the block's slug. See Fields for more details.

1 2 formBuilder ( { 3 4 fields : { 5 text : true , 6 textarea : true , 7 select : true , 8 email : true , 9 state : true , 10 country : true , 11 checkbox : true , 12 number : true , 13 message : true , 14 payment : false 15 } 16 } )

redirectRelationships

The redirectRelationships property is an array of collection slugs that, when enabled, are populated as options in the form's redirect field. This field is used to redirect the user to a dedicated confirmation page upon form submission (optional).

1 2 formBuilder ( { 3 4 redirectRelationships : [ 'pages' ] 5 } )

beforeEmail

The beforeEmail property is a beforeChange hook that is called just after emails are prepared, but before they are sent. This is a great place to inject your own HTML template to add custom styles.

1 2 formBuilder ( { 3 4 beforeEmail : ( emailsToSend ) => { 5 6 return emails . map ( ( email ) => ( { 7 ... email , 8 html : email . html , 9 } ) ) 10 } 11 } )

formOverrides

Override anything on the forms collection by sending a Payload Collection Config to the formOverrides property.

1 2 formBuilder ( { 3 4 formOverrides : { 5 slug : "contact-forms" , 6 access : { 7 read : ( ) => true , 8 update : ( ) => false , 9 } , 10 fields : [ 11 { 12 name : "custom-field" , 13 type : "text" 14 } 15 ] 16 } 17 } )

formSubmissionOverrides

Override anything on the form-submissions collection by sending a Payload Collection Config to the formSubmissionOverrides property.

By default, this plugin relies on Payload access control to restrict the update and read operations on the form-submissions collection. This is because anyone should be able to create a form submission, even from a public-facing website, but no one should be able to update a submission one it has been created, or read a submission unless they have permission. You can override this behavior or any other property as needed.

1 2 formBuilder ( { 3 4 formSubmissionOverrides : { 5 slug : "leads" , 6 } 7 } )

handlePayment

The handlePayment property is a beforeChange hook that is called upon form submission. You can integrate into any third-party payment processing API here to accept payment based on form input. You can use the getPaymentTotal function to calculate the total cost after all conditions have been applied. This is only applicable if the form has enabled the payment field.

First import the utility function. This will execute all of the price conditions that you have set in your form's payment field and returns the total price.

1 2 import { getPaymentTotal } from '@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder' ;

Then in your plugin's config:

1 2 formBuilder ( { 3 4 handlePayment : async ( { form , submissionData } ) => { 5 6 const paymentField = form . fields ?. find ( ( field ) => field . blockType === 'payment' ) ; 7 const price = getPaymentTotal ( { 8 basePrice : paymentField . basePrice , 9 priceConditions : paymentField . priceConditions , 10 fieldValues : submissionData , 11 } ) ; 12 13 } 14 } )

Fields

Each field represents a form input. To override default settings pass either a boolean value or a partial Payload Block keyed to the block's slug. See Field Overrides for more details on how to do this.

Note: "Fields" here is in reference to the fields to build forms with, not to be confused with the fields of a collection which are set via formOverrides.fields .

Text

Maps to a text input in your front-end. Used to collect a simple string.

Property Type Description name string The name of the field. label string The label of the field. defaultValue string The default value of the field. width string The width of the field on the front-end. required checkbox Whether or not the field is required when submitted.

Textarea

Maps to a textarea input on your front-end. Used to collect a multi-line string.

Property Type Description name string The name of the field. label string The label of the field. defaultValue string The default value of the field. width string The width of the field on the front-end. required checkbox Whether or not the field is required when submitted.

Select

Maps to a select input on your front-end. Used to display a list of options.

Property Type Description name string The name of the field. label string The label of the field. defaultValue string The default value of the field. width string The width of the field on the front-end. required checkbox Whether or not the field is required when submitted. options array An array of objects with label and value properties.

Email (field)

Maps to a text input with type email on your front-end. Used to collect an email address.

Property Type Description name string The name of the field. label string The label of the field. defaultValue string The default value of the field. width string The width of the field on the front-end. required checkbox Whether or not the field is required when submitted.

State

Maps to a select input on your front-end. Used to collect a US state.

Property Type Description name string The name of the field. label string The label of the field. defaultValue string The default value of the field. width string The width of the field on the front-end. required checkbox Whether or not the field is required when submitted.

Country

Maps to a select input on your front-end. Used to collect a country.

Property Type Description name string The name of the field. label string The label of the field. defaultValue string The default value of the field. width string The width of the field on the front-end. required checkbox Whether or not the field is required when submitted.

Checkbox

Maps to a checkbox input on your front-end. Used to collect a boolean value.

Property Type Description name string The name of the field. label string The label of the field. defaultValue checkbox The default value of the field. width string The width of the field on the front-end. required checkbox Whether or not the field is required when submitted.

Number

Maps to a number input on your front-end. Used to collect a number.

Property Type Description name string The name of the field. label string The label of the field. defaultValue string The default value of the field. width string The width of the field on the front-end. required checkbox Whether or not the field is required when submitted.

Message

Maps to a RichText component on your front-end. Used to display an arbitrary message to the user anywhere in the form.

property type description message richText The message to display on the form.

Payment

Add this field to your form if it should collect payment. Upon submission, the handlePayment callback is executed with the form and submission data. You can use this to integrate with any third-party payment processing API.

property type description name string The name of the field. label string The label of the field. defaultValue number The default value of the field. width string The width of the field on the front-end. required checkbox Whether or not the field is required when submitted. priceConditions array An array of objects that define the price conditions. See below for more details.

Price Conditions

Each of the priceConditions are executed by the getPaymentTotal utility that this plugin provides. You can call this function in your handlePayment callback to dynamically calculate the total price of a form upon submission based on the user's input. For example, you could create a price condition that says "if the user selects 'yes' for this checkbox, add $10 to the total price".

property type description fieldToUse relationship The field to use to determine the price. condition string The condition to use to determine the price. valueForOperator string The value to use for the operator. operator string The operator to use to determine the price. valueType string The type of value to use to determine the price. value string The value to use to determine the price.

Field Overrides

You can provide your own custom fields by passing a new Payload Block object into fields . You can override or extend any existing fields by first importing the fields from the plugin:

1 import { fields } from '@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder'

Then merging it into your own custom field:

1 2 formBuilder ( { 3 4 fields : { 5 text : { 6 ... fields . text , 7 labels : { 8 singular : "Custom Text Field" , 9 plural : "Custom Text Fields" , 10 } 11 } 12 } 13 } )

Email

This plugin relies on the email configuration defined in your payload.init() . It will read from your config and attempt to send your emails using the credentials provided.

TypeScript

All types can be directly imported:

1 import { 2 PluginConfig , 3 Form , 4 FormSubmission , 5 FieldsConfig , 6 BeforePayment , 7 BeforeEmail , 8 HandlePayment , 9 ... 10 } from "@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/types" ;

Examples

The Examples Directory contains an official Form Builder Plugin Example which demonstrates exactly how to configure this plugin in Payload and implement it on your front-end. We've also included an in-depth walk-through of how to build a form from scratch in our Form Builder Plugin Blog Post.

Troubleshooting

Below are some common troubleshooting tips. To help other developers, please contribute to this section as you troubleshoot your own application.

SendGrid 403 Forbidden Error

If you are using SendGrid Link Branding to remove the "via sendgrid.net" part of your email, you must also setup Domain Authentication. This means you can only send emails from an address on this domain — so the from addresses in your form submission emails cannot be anything other than something@your_domain.com . This means that from {{email}} will not work, but website@your_domain.com will. You can still send the form's email address in the body of the email.

Screenshots