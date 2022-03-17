For more information, check out the docs.

Drafts

In addition to simply storing changes to your documents over time, Payload now includes a full set of draft functionality where your admins can keep drafts of documents before publishing them. This is super useful when you want to preview changes on your frontend(s) before you actually publish changes, or if you want to build a way to schedule publish dates in the future.

You can use Payload's existing Access Control to closely manage what users can publish, what users can only save drafts, who can read draft documents, and much more. Check out the docs for more.

Autosave

If you've opted into versions and drafts , you can now enable Autosave on your collections so that your editors never lose their work again.

It's a powerful but beautifully simple feature that saves progress as your admins work.

New ways to customize Admin React components

In 0.15.0 , we've introduced a suite of new ways that you can easily customize the Admin UI with custom React components. We now support the following custom components:

Custom Admin routes

You can now easily inject your own routes and views directly into the Payload UI which allow you to build absolutely anything you can think of. Build custom functionality, reports, and utilities right into the Payload admin UI with ease. Check out the docs for more info.

