401 Unauthorized on many requests in prod build

Locally, when I run my Payload environment in dev mode, all URLs work perfectly fine.

When I build payload on my server and start it, many actions are coming back as unauthorized.

I am able to log-in fine, but for instance the following requests 401:

- /api/_preferences/locale

- /api/pages?locale=en&depth=0&draft=true&invoke=949a1387-f616-4c8b-a5c0-458aca5bfec6

- /api/_preferences/pages-list

- /api/_preferences/categories-list

- /api/_preferences/media-list

Another detail that I see is that the message response holds a message of "Unauthorized, you must be logged in to make this request.".

Also, I don't see these requests actually being made in dev mode. I see the GET request versions of these requests, which succeed in both environments; but on the server there are also POST versions of these requests which are 401'ing.

hey @thisisnotchris, just fyi, I figured it'd be better to split this off into its own post since it seems its a bit different from the post I was adding onto. I really appreciate the help you've provided thus far. 🙇‍♂️