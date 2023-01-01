DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Fetching Relationship Values

_akshya
_akshya
last month
43

In a collection, I’m using 2 relationship fields and 1 text field. Now, I want to create a custom slug, with all three fields. For this I need the selected values of each field. After selecting the relationship data, I can get the id of the selected item, but I need the value of it. Can you please help?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @_akshya Sorry for the delay!



    This seems at first like a depth issue



    Can you share how you're collection is setup?



    If you're only seeing the ID's of items, that is sometimes due to the

    depth

    property on a field

  • default discord avatar
    _akshya
    last month

    {


    name: "Brand",


    type: "relationship",


    relationTo: "brand",


    required: true,


    hasMany: false,


    maxDepth: 10,


    admin: {


    width: "35%",


    },


    },



    hooks: { beforeValidate: [(data) => console.log(data)] },



    I added this hook to get the value of the selected item in the relationship

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    on the Brand field

  • default discord avatar
    _akshya
    last month

    But it gets me the id only

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    add the property

    depth: 2


    and let me know if that changes anythin g

  • default discord avatar
    _akshya
    last month


    Is this what you were asking?

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Yes



    Looks like depth isn't an option

  • default discord avatar
    _akshya
    last month

    Yes

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @_akshya Someome may have a better idea, but you can access req.payload in your field hook I believe



    which will give you access to findById



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/fields
  • default discord avatar
    _akshya
    last month

    hooks: {


    beforeValidate: [


    async (data) => {


    console.log(data.req.payload);


    try {


    const req = await fetch(


    ${data.req.payload.config.serverURL}/api/brand/${data.value}

    );


    const response = await req.json();


    console.log(


    "RESPONSE",


    ${data.req.payload.config.serverURL}/api/brand/${data.value}

    ,


    response


    );


    } catch (err) {


    console.log(err);


    }


    },


    ],


    },





    I am getting this error with the above code

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Are you using a where clause



    somewhere



    OR tabs



    also, what is in the data array on that error

  • default discord avatar
    _akshya
    last month

    No WHERE or TABS, I am simply using the findById the way the documentation says.


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview
    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @_akshya What is your access control like on the collection brand

  • default discord avatar
    _akshya
    last month

    read: publishedOnly,

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    temporarily



    change that to



    () => true



    and see if it works, then we know its an access issue

  • default discord avatar
    _akshya
    last month

    Nope. Same error.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    what does the log say for req.payload



    are you able to use a local API style command



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/local-api/overview
  • default discord avatar
    _akshya
    last month

    This works!



    Thanks @notchr.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    YAS



    @_akshya No problem 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    @notchr If Discord ever releases a donate button - I think you may be setting yourself up for another stream of income 😉

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @taun2160 haha thanks, but Im just happy to help

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Legend. God bless.

