Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

RowLabel for Blocks

default discord avatar
arielarial3 years ago
1

Is there a way to customize a Block field's label? Just like Arrays have

admin.components.RowLabel

I'm trying to customize the block title with data from vimeo's oEmbed, to get a video title from the URL.



I already made this for an Array field, but apparently there's no way to do the same with Blocks? There's only a

label

prop, that does not accept a component :/



Ok, so I've found out a way to achieve this:



Payload automatically adds a "blockName" field to Blocks, with an input to allow user to edit each block label.



I added a field with the same name (blockName), and swapped in a custom component (admin.components.Field). Setting values from this component will change the value of the editable field as well.



Then it's business as usual, using Payload's hooks to get the document's data that I need from inside this component and using it to update the value.



Some extra steps to achieve in comparison to do the same with Array (and I get because I think this behavior is not exactly intended I guess 😅 ), but it works!



Related docs:


https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/blocks#block-configs

(look for

blockName

)


https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#swap-in-your-own-react-components
https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#useform
    Open

    Continue the discussion in Discord

    Star on GitHub

    Star

    Chat on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.