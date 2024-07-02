Search-Bar Functionality

1. I'm trying to solve how to make a searchbar that is on my Homepage.tsx. I want this search-bar to work with payloa-cms because that is where all the functionality for my products are. I have some payload values/labels/categories which describe what each product on my store is (I will list those below). I want customers to search for one of these Values/Labels/Categories (Like "Software", "Design", "Courses") and it takes them to the /store and filters them via My code called <ProductReel /> (this is how my products show up on my site). If you have anymore questions about what i'm trying to achieve Just ask! Now ill list all the code!

2. Here is my chucks of code!

Homepage(searchBar):

<div className="mt-6 w-full max-w-md relative">

<input

type="text"

className="mt-2 w-full px-4 py-2 border rounded-full shadow-xl focus:outline-none focus:ring-2 focus:ring-indigo-500 pr-10"

placeholder="Search 'Courses'"

value={searchTerm}

onChange={handleInputChange}

onKeyPress={handleKeyPress} // Added to handle Enter key press

/>

<button

className="absolute right-4 top-7 transform -translate-y-1/2"

onClick={handleSearch}

>

<Search className="text-indigo-500" />

</button>

</div>

export default function Store() {

const searchParams = useSearchParams();

const searchTerm = searchParams.get("search") || "";

return (

#

<MaxWidthWrapper>

<ProductReel

query={{ sort: "desc", limit: 20 }}

title="Welcome To The Store"

/>

Values/Labels/Categories:

export const PRODUCT_CATEGORIES = [

{

label: "Software",

value: "sofware" as const,

Featured: [

{

name: "SaaS",

href: "/sell",

productlist: "Marketing, E-commerce, Education, Healthcare, Finance",

},

{

name: "Apps",

href: "/sell",

productlist:

"Social Media & Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Educational, Music, Shopping",

},

{

name: "Dream Favorites",

href: "#",

productlist:

"Shopping, Health & Fitness, Marketing, E-commerce, Educational",

},

],

},

IF anyone Needs anything else please LMK!!!