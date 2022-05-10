Access Collection Internally from Hook

Hey again,

So I have a public facing server that Payload is sitting on, so the API is accessible from anywhere. This I have no problem with, however, one of my hooks sends out an email to an email list collection. I definitely don't want to have my users email addresses accessible publicly, however, I do want them to be able to be created and deleted publicly.

Currently I have some hacky code that uses a fetch request from within the payload hook to pull down the email list and send emails out to it, but this is only possible because that collection can be read publicly.

How do I go about accessing Collection Docs internally?

Here is my current (insecure) implementation: