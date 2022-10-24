The Edit View is where users interact with individual Collection and Global Documents within the Admin Panel. The Edit View contains the actual form that submits the data to the server. This is where they can view, edit, and save their content. It contains controls for saving, publishing, and previewing the document, all of which can be customized to a high degree.

The Edit View can be swapped out in its entirety for a Custom View, or it can be injected with a number of Custom Components to add additional functionality or presentational elements without replacing the entire view.

Note: The Edit View is one of many Document Views in the Payload Admin Panel. Each Document View is responsible for a different aspect of interacting with a single Document.

Custom Edit View

To swap out the entire Edit View with a Custom View, use the views.edit.default property in your Collection Config or Global Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 const config = buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 views : { 8 edit : { 9 default : { 10 Component : '/path/to/MyCustomEditViewComponent' , 11 } , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 } , 16 } )

Here is an example of a custom Edit View:

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import type { DocumentViewServerProps } from 'payload' 3 4 export function MyCustomServerEditView ( props : DocumentViewServerProps ) { 5 return < div > This is a custom Edit View (Server) </ div > 6 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import type { DocumentViewClientProps } from 'payload' 4 5 export function MyCustomClientEditView ( props : DocumentViewClientProps ) { 6 return < div > This is a custom Edit View (Client) </ div > 7 }

For details on how to build Custom Views, including all available props, see Building Custom Views.

Custom Components

In addition to swapping out the entire Edit View with a Custom View, you can also override individual components. This allows you to customize specific parts of the Edit View without swapping out the entire view.

Note: Collection and Globals share the same admin.components.edit key, with slightly different options (e.g., Upload is Collection-only). Use the same key, but be aware of which options apply to your entity.

Collections

To override Edit View components for a Collection, use the admin.components.edit property in your Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 edit : { 8 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

The following options are available:

Path Description beforeDocumentControls Inject custom components before the Save / Publish buttons. More details. editMenuItems Inject custom components within the 3-dot menu dropdown located in the document control bar. More details. SaveButton A button that saves the current document. More details. SaveDraftButton A button that saves the current document as a draft. More details. PublishButton A button that publishes the current document. More details. UnpublishButton A button that unpublishes the current document. More details. PreviewButton A button that previews the current document. More details. Status A component that represents the status of the current document. More details. Upload A file upload component. More details.

Globals

To override Edit View components for Globals, use the admin.components.edit property in your Global Config:

1 import type { GlobalConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyGlobal : GlobalConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 edit : { 8 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

The following options are available:

Path Description beforeDocumentControls Inject custom components before the Save / Publish buttons. More details. editMenuItems Inject custom components within the 3-dot menu dropdown located in the document control bar. More details. SaveButton A button that saves the current document. More details. SaveDraftButton A button that saves the current document as a draft. More details. PublishButton A button that publishes the current document. More details. UnpublishButton A button that unpublishes the current document. More details. PreviewButton A button that previews the current document. More details. Status A component that represents the status of the global. More details.

SaveButton

The SaveButton component allows you to render a custom Save Button in the Edit View.

Configuration Path

Collections: admin.components.edit.SaveButton

Globals: admin.components.edit.SaveButton

Example for Collections

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'posts' , 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 edit : { 8 SaveButton : '/path/to/CustomSaveButton' , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

Example for Globals

1 import type { GlobalConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Header : GlobalConfig = { 4 slug : 'header' , 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 edit : { 8 SaveButton : '/path/to/CustomSaveButton' , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

Here's an example of a custom SaveButton component:

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { SaveButton } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { SaveButtonServerProps } from 'payload' 4 5 export function MySaveButton ( props : SaveButtonServerProps ) { 6 return < SaveButton label = " Save " /> 7 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { SaveButton } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 import type { SaveButtonClientProps } from 'payload' 5 6 export function MySaveButton ( props : SaveButtonClientProps ) { 7 return < SaveButton label = " Save " /> 8 }

beforeDocumentControls

The beforeDocumentControls property allows you to render custom components just before the default document action buttons (like Save, Publish, or Preview). This is useful for injecting custom buttons, status indicators, or any other UI elements before the built-in controls.

To add beforeDocumentControls components, use the components.edit.beforeDocumentControls property in your Collection Config or Global Config:

Collections

1 export const MyCollection: CollectionConfig = { 2 admin: { 3 components: { 4 edit: { 5 beforeDocumentControls: ['/path/to/CustomComponent'], 6 }, 7 }, 8 }, 9 }

Globals

1 export const MyGlobal: GlobalConfig = { 2 admin: { 3 components: { 4 edit: { 5 beforeDocumentControls: ['/path/to/CustomComponent'], 6 }, 7 }, 8 }, 9 }

Here's an example of a custom beforeDocumentControls component:

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import type { BeforeDocumentControlsServerProps } from 'payload' 3 4 export function MyCustomDocumentControlButton ( 5 props : BeforeDocumentControlsServerProps , 6 ) { 7 return < div > This is a custom beforeDocumentControl button (Server) </ div > 8 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import type { BeforeDocumentControlsClientProps } from 'payload' 4 5 export function MyCustomDocumentControlButton ( 6 props : BeforeDocumentControlsClientProps , 7 ) { 8 return < div > This is a custom beforeDocumentControl button (Client) </ div > 9 }

editMenuItems

The editMenuItems property allows you to inject custom components into the 3-dot menu dropdown located in the document controls bar. This dropdown contains default options including Create New , Duplicate , Delete , and other options when additional features are enabled. Any custom components you add will appear below these default items.

To add editMenuItems , use the components.edit.editMenuItems property in your Collection Config:

Config Example

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'pages' , 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 edit : { 8 editMenuItems : [ '/path/to/CustomEditMenuItem' ] , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

Here's an example of a custom editMenuItems component:

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 3 import type { EditMenuItemsServerProps } from 'payload' 4 5 export const EditMenuItems = async ( props : EditMenuItemsServerProps ) => { 6 const href = ` /custom-action?id= ${ props . id } ` 7 8 return ( 9 < > 10 < a href = { href } > Custom Edit Menu Item </ a > 11 < a href = { href } > 12 Another Custom Edit Menu Item - add as many as you need! 13 </ a > 14 </ > 15 ) 16 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 3 import React from 'react' 4 import { PopupList } from '@payloadcms/ui' 5 6 import type { EditMenuItemsClientProps } from 'payload' 7 8 export const EditMenuItems = ( props : EditMenuItemsClientProps ) => { 9 const handleClick = ( ) => { 10 console . log ( 'Custom button clicked!' ) 11 } 12 13 return ( 14 < PopupList.ButtonGroup > 15 < PopupList.Button onClick = { handleClick } > 16 Custom Edit Menu Item 17 </ PopupList.Button > 18 < PopupList.Button onClick = { handleClick } > 19 Another Custom Edit Menu Item - add as many as you need! 20 </ PopupList.Button > 21 </ PopupList.ButtonGroup > 22 ) 23 }

Styling: Use Payload's built-in PopupList.Button to ensure your menu items automatically match the default dropdown styles. If you want a different look, you can customize the appearance by passing your own className to PopupList.Button , or use a completely custom button built with a standard HTML button element or any other component that fits your design preferences.

SaveDraftButton

The SaveDraftButton component allows you to render a custom Save Draft Button in the Edit View.

Configuration Path

Collections: admin.components.edit.SaveDraftButton

Globals: admin.components.edit.SaveDraftButton

Example for Collections

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'posts' , 5 versions : { 6 drafts : true , 7 } , 8 admin : { 9 components : { 10 edit : { 11 SaveDraftButton : '/path/to/CustomSaveDraftButton' , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 }

Example for Globals

1 import type { GlobalConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Header : GlobalConfig = { 4 slug : 'header' , 5 versions : { 6 drafts : true , 7 } , 8 admin : { 9 components : { 10 edit : { 11 SaveDraftButton : '/path/to/CustomSaveDraftButton' , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 }

Here's an example of a custom SaveDraftButton component:

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { SaveDraftButton } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { SaveDraftButtonServerProps } from 'payload' 4 5 export function MySaveDraftButton ( props : SaveDraftButtonServerProps ) { 6 return < SaveDraftButton /> 7 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { SaveDraftButton } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 import type { SaveDraftButtonClientProps } from 'payload' 5 6 export function MySaveDraftButton ( props : SaveDraftButtonClientProps ) { 7 return < SaveDraftButton /> 8 }

PublishButton

The PublishButton component allows you to render a custom Publish Button in the Edit View.

Configuration Path

Collections: admin.components.edit.PublishButton

Globals: admin.components.edit.PublishButton

Example for Collections

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'posts' , 5 versions : { 6 drafts : true , 7 } , 8 admin : { 9 components : { 10 edit : { 11 PublishButton : '/path/to/CustomPublishButton' , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 }

Example for Globals

1 import type { GlobalConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Header : GlobalConfig = { 4 slug : 'header' , 5 versions : { 6 drafts : true , 7 } , 8 admin : { 9 components : { 10 edit : { 11 PublishButton : '/path/to/CustomPublishButton' , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 }

Here's an example of a custom PublishButton component:

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { PublishButton } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { PublishButtonServerProps } from 'payload' 4 5 export function MyPublishButton ( props : PublishButtonServerProps ) { 6 return < PublishButton label = " Publish " /> 7 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { PublishButton } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 5 export function MyPublishButton ( ) { 6 return < PublishButton label = " Publish " /> 7 }

UnpublishButton

The UnpublishButton property allows you to render a custom Unpublish Button in the Edit View.

To add an UnpublishButton component, use the components.edit.UnpublishButton property in your Collection Config or Global Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 edit : { 8 UnpublishButton : '/path/to/MyUnpublishButton' , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

Here's an example of a custom UnpublishButton component:

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { UnpublishButton } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { UnpublishButtonServerProps } from 'payload' 4 5 export function MyUnpublishButton ( props : UnpublishButtonServerProps ) { 6 return < UnpublishButton label = " Unpublish " /> 7 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { UnpublishButton } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 5 export function MyUnpublishButton ( ) { 6 return < UnpublishButton label = " Unpublish " /> 7 }

PreviewButton

The PreviewButton component allows you to render a custom Preview Button in the Edit View.

Configuration Path

Collections: admin.components.edit.PreviewButton

Globals: admin.components.edit.PreviewButton

Example for Collections

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'posts' , 5 admin : { 6 preview : ( ) => 'https://example.com/preview' , 7 components : { 8 edit : { 9 PreviewButton : '/path/to/CustomPreviewButton' , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } , 13 }

Example for Globals

1 import type { GlobalConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Header : GlobalConfig = { 4 slug : 'header' , 5 admin : { 6 preview : ( ) => 'https://example.com/preview' , 7 components : { 8 edit : { 9 PreviewButton : '/path/to/CustomPreviewButton' , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } , 13 }

Here's an example of a custom PreviewButton component:

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { PreviewButton } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { PreviewButtonServerProps } from 'payload' 4 5 export function MyPreviewButton ( props : PreviewButtonServerProps ) { 6 return < PreviewButton /> 7 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { PreviewButton } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 import type { PreviewButtonClientProps } from 'payload' 5 6 export function MyPreviewButton ( props : PreviewButtonClientProps ) { 7 return < PreviewButton /> 8 }

Description

The Description property allows you to render a custom description of the Collection or Global in the Edit View.

To add a Description component, use the components.Description property in your Collection Config or Global Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 Description : '/path/to/MyDescriptionComponent' , 8 } , 9 } , 10 }

Note: The Description component is shared between the Edit View and the List View.

Here's an example of a custom Description component:

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import type { ViewDescriptionServerProps } from 'payload' 3 4 export function MyDescriptionComponent ( props : ViewDescriptionServerProps ) { 5 return < div > This is a custom description component (Server) </ div > 6 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import type { ViewDescriptionClientProps } from 'payload' 4 5 export function MyDescriptionComponent ( props : ViewDescriptionClientProps ) { 6 return < div > This is a custom description component (Client) </ div > 7 }

Status

The Status component displays the document's draft/published state when versioning with drafts is enabled.

Configuration Path

Collections: admin.components.edit.Status

Globals: admin.components.edit.Status

Example for Collections

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'posts' , 5 versions : { 6 drafts : true , 7 } , 8 admin : { 9 components : { 10 edit : { 11 Status : '/path/to/CustomStatus' , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 }

Example for Globals

1 import type { GlobalConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Header : GlobalConfig = { 4 slug : 'header' , 5 versions : { 6 drafts : true , 7 } , 8 admin : { 9 components : { 10 edit : { 11 Status : '/path/to/CustomStatus' , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 }

Upload

The Upload property allows you to render a custom file upload component in the Edit View. This is only available for upload-enabled Collections.

To add an Upload component, use the components.edit.Upload property in your Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Media : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'media' , 5 upload : true , 6 admin : { 7 components : { 8 edit : { 9 Upload : '/path/to/MyUploadComponent#MyUploadServer' , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } , 13 }

Important: Custom upload components must integrate with Payload's form system to work correctly. You cannot use a simple <input type="file" /> as it won't connect to Payload's upload API. Instead, use Payload's built-in <Upload> component from @payloadcms/ui or properly integrate with form hooks like useDocumentInfo() .

Here's an example of a custom Upload component:

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import type { 3 PayloadServerReactComponent , 4 SanitizedCollectionConfig , 5 } from 'payload' 6 import { CustomUploadClient } from './MyUploadComponent.client' 7 8 export const MyUploadServer : PayloadServerReactComponent < 9 SanitizedCollectionConfig [ 'admin' ] [ 'components' ] [ 'edit' ] [ 'Upload' ] 10 > = ( props ) => { 11 return ( 12 < div > 13 < h2 > Custom Upload Interface </ h2 > 14 < CustomUploadClient { ... props } /> 15 </ div > 16 ) 17 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { Upload , useDocumentInfo } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 5 export const CustomUploadClient = ( ) => { 6 const { collectionSlug , docConfig , initialState } = useDocumentInfo ( ) 7 8 return ( 9 < Upload 10 collectionSlug = { collectionSlug } 11 initialState = { initialState } 12 uploadConfig = { 'upload' in docConfig ? docConfig . upload : undefined } 13 /> 14 ) 15 }

For more details on customizing upload components, including examples with custom actions and drawers, see the Upload documentation.