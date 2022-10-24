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Edit View
The Edit View is where users interact with individual Collection and Global Documents within the Admin Panel. The Edit View contains the actual form that submits the data to the server. This is where they can view, edit, and save their content. It contains controls for saving, publishing, and previewing the document, all of which can be customized to a high degree.
The Edit View can be swapped out in its entirety for a Custom View, or it can be injected with a number of Custom Components to add additional functionality or presentational elements without replacing the entire view.
Note: The Edit View is one of many Document Views in the Payload Admin Panel. Each Document View is responsible for a different aspect of interacting with a single Document.
In addition to swapping out the entire Edit View with a Custom View, you can also override individual components. This allows you to customize specific parts of the Edit View without swapping out the entire view.
Note: Collection and Globals share the same admin.components.edit key, with slightly different options (e.g., Upload is Collection-only). Use the same key, but be aware of which options apply to your entity.
Collections
To override Edit View components for a Collection, use the admin.components.edit property in your Collection Config:
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importtype{ CollectionConfig }from'payload'
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exportconstMyCollection: CollectionConfig ={
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// ...
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admin:{
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components:{
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edit:{
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// ...
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},
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},
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},
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}
The following options are available:
Path
Description
beforeDocumentControls
Inject custom components before the Save / Publish buttons. More details.
editMenuItems
Inject custom components within the 3-dot menu dropdown located in the document control bar. More details.
The beforeDocumentControls property allows you to render custom components just before the default document action buttons (like Save, Publish, or Preview). This is useful for injecting custom buttons, status indicators, or any other UI elements before the built-in controls.
return<div>This is a custom beforeDocumentControl button (Client)</div>
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}
editMenuItems
The editMenuItems property allows you to inject custom components into the 3-dot menu dropdown located in the document controls bar. This dropdown contains default options including Create New, Duplicate, Delete, and other options when additional features are enabled. Any custom components you add will appear below these default items.
To add editMenuItems, use the components.edit.editMenuItems property in your Collection Config:
Config Example
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importtype{ CollectionConfig }from'payload'
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exportconstPages: CollectionConfig ={
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slug:'pages',
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admin:{
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components:{
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edit:{
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editMenuItems:['/path/to/CustomEditMenuItem'],
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},
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},
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},
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}
Here's an example of a custom editMenuItems component:
Another Custom Edit Menu Item - add as many as you need!
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</PopupList.Button>
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</PopupList.ButtonGroup>
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)
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}
Styling: Use Payload's built-in PopupList.Button to ensure your menu items automatically match the default dropdown styles. If you want a different look, you can customize the appearance by passing your own className to PopupList.Button, or use a completely custom button built with a standard HTML button element or any other component that fits your design preferences.
SaveDraftButton
The SaveDraftButton component allows you to render a custom Save Draft Button in the Edit View.
Configuration Path
Collections:admin.components.edit.SaveDraftButton
Globals:admin.components.edit.SaveDraftButton
Example for Collections
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importtype{ CollectionConfig }from'payload'
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exportconstPosts: CollectionConfig ={
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slug:'posts',
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versions:{
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drafts:true,
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},
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admin:{
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components:{
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edit:{
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SaveDraftButton:'/path/to/CustomSaveDraftButton',
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},
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},
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},
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}
Example for Globals
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importtype{ GlobalConfig }from'payload'
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exportconstHeader: GlobalConfig ={
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slug:'header',
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versions:{
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drafts:true,
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},
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admin:{
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components:{
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edit:{
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SaveDraftButton:'/path/to/CustomSaveDraftButton',
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},
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},
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},
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}
Here's an example of a custom SaveDraftButton component:
Important: Custom upload components must integrate with Payload's form system to work correctly. You cannot use a simple <input type="file" /> as it won't connect to Payload's upload API. Instead, use Payload's built-in <Upload> component from @payloadcms/ui or properly integrate with form hooks like useDocumentInfo().