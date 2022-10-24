List View
The List View is where users interact with a list of Collection Documents within the Admin Panel. This is where they can view, sort, filter, and paginate their documents to find exactly what they're looking for. This is also where users can perform bulk operations on multiple documents at once, such as deleting, editing, or publishing many.
The List View can be swapped out in its entirety for a Custom View, or it can be injected with a number of Custom Components to add additional functionality or presentational elements without replacing the entire view.
Custom List View
To swap out the entire List View with a Custom View, use the
admin.components.views.list property in your Collection Config:
Here is an example of a custom List View:
Server Component
Client Component
Props
Custom List Views receive a different set of props than other views because Payload pre-fetches data and pre-renders components before passing the results to your component. The exact props available depend on whether you are building a Server or Client Component.
Server Component Props (
ListViewServerProps)
Server components receive all client props plus the following additional server-only data:
Prop
Description
The sanitized Collection Config for this collection.
The paginated query result, including
The number of documents displayed per page.
Saved user preferences for this list (columns, sort, etc.).
The fields configured as searchable in the collection's admin options.
The i18n object.
The active locale, if localization is enabled.
Route parameters from the framework's dynamic route.
The Payload class.
The current user's permissions.
URL search parameters (page, sort, where, limit, etc.).
The currently authenticated user.
Client Component Props (
ListViewClientProps)
Prop
Description
The slug of the collection being displayed.
An array of column definitions describing the current table columns and their state.
When
When
When
When
Whether the current user has permission to create new documents.
Whether the current user has permission to delete documents.
Whether the current user has permission to use the trash.
The URL to navigate to when creating a new document.
A
A
The current view type identifier.
A pre-rendered React node of the documents table. Pass this through to render the built-in table.
Slot for components rendered after the list.
Slot for components rendered after the table.
Slot for components rendered before the list.
Slot for components rendered before the table.
Slot for the collection description component.
Slot for custom items rendered in the list controls menu.
Using DefaultListView
If you want to keep Payload's built-in table and controls but add your own layout around them, import and render
DefaultListView from
@payloadcms/ui:
Custom Components
In addition to swapping out the entire List View with a Custom View, you can also override individual components. This allows you to customize specific parts of the List View without swapping out the entire view for your own.
To override List View components for a Collection, use the
admin.components property in your Collection Config:
Slot Props
All slot components (
beforeList,
beforeListTable,
afterList,
afterListTable) receive the same base set of client props plus additional server-only props in Server Components:
Client Props (
BeforeListClientProps,
AfterListClientProps, etc.):
Prop
Description
The slug of the collection being displayed.
Whether the current user has permission to create new documents.
Whether the current user has permission to delete documents.
Whether the current user has permission to use the trash.
The URL to navigate to when creating a new document.
Additional Server-Only Props (
BeforeListServerProps,
AfterListServerProps, etc.):
Prop
Description
The sanitized Collection Config for this collection.
The paginated query result, including
The number of documents displayed per page.
Saved user preferences for this list (columns, sort, etc.).
The fields configured as searchable in the collection's admin options.
The i18n object.
The Payload class.
The current user's permissions.
The currently authenticated user.
The following options are available:
Path
Description
An array of custom components to inject before the list of documents in the List View. More details.
An array of custom components to inject before the table of documents in the List View. More details.
An array of custom components to inject after the list of documents in the List View. More details.
An array of custom components to inject after the table of documents in the List View. More details.
An array of components to render within a menu next to the List Controls (after the Columns and Filters options)
A component to render a description of the Collection. More details.
beforeList
The
beforeList property allows you to inject custom components before the list of documents in the List View.
To add
beforeList components, use the
components.beforeList property in your Collection Config:
Here's an example of a custom
beforeList component:
Server Component
Client Component
beforeListTable
The
beforeListTable property allows you to inject custom components before the table of documents in the List View.
To add
beforeListTable components, use the
components.beforeListTable property in your Collection Config:
Here's an example of a custom
beforeListTable component:
Server Component
Client Component
afterList
The
afterList property allows you to inject custom components after the list of documents in the List View.
To add
afterList components, use the
components.afterList property in your Collection Config:
Here's an example of a custom
afterList component:
Server Component
Client Component
afterListTable
The
afterListTable property allows you to inject custom components after the table of documents in the List View.
To add
afterListTable components, use the
components.afterListTable property in your Collection Config:
Here's an example of a custom
afterListTable component:
Server Component
Client Component
Description
The
Description property allows you to render a custom description of the Collection in the List View.
To add a
Description component, use the
components.Description property in your Collection Config:
Here's an example of a custom
Description component:
Server Component
Client Component
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