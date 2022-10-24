UI Components
The
@payloadcms/ui package contains the React components used throughout the Payload Admin Panel. You can use these components to build Custom Components that match the surrounding Admin Panel interface and behavior.
Each component guide includes working examples for the selected version of Payload, common props, accessibility guidance, and any providers or setup the component requires.
Components
AnimateHeight
Animate a container as its content changes height.
Banner
Display contextual notices, warnings, and errors.
Button
Trigger actions with Payload's standard button styles.
Card
Present a title with optional actions or full-surface interaction.
Checkbox and Select Inputs
Collect boolean and option values with Payload field controls.
Collapsible
Show and hide a section beneath a collapsible header.
CopyToClipboard
Copy text to the clipboard with built-in feedback.
DatePicker
Select dates and times with Payload's styled calendar control.
Document Actions
Save, publish, and perform bulk operations with Admin-aware controls.
Document State
Handle document locks, takeovers, and unsaved changes.
Draggable Sortable
Reorder custom interface content with pointer and keyboard controls.
Dropzone
Accept files through drag, drop, and paste interactions.
ErrorPill
Display a compact, localized validation error count.
Field Labels and Messages
Add labels, descriptions, and validation messages to custom fields.
Gutter
Align content with the Admin Panel's responsive gutters.
Icons
Use Payload's interface icons in custom Admin Panel UI.
Link
Navigate between Admin routes through Payload's router adapter.
List and Pagination Controls
Navigate paginated data and compose common Admin list controls.
Motion and Loading
Communicate loading and route transitions with Payload's motion helpers.
Pill
Display compact metadata, categories, and statuses.
PillSelector
Select, deselect, and optionally reorder compact options.
ReactSelect
Select one or more options with Payload's react-select adapter.
Relationship and Upload Inputs
Select related documents and media from custom fields.
ShimmerEffect
Show a loading placeholder while content resolves.
Step Navigation
Set the Admin header breadcrumbs from a Custom View.
Table Cells
Render field values and build purpose-specific table cells.
Text Inputs
Build custom text and textarea field controls.
Upload Helpers
Display file details, generated sizes, and image adjustments.
Using UI components
Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component, import components from
@payloadcms/ui:
Some components depend on context provided by the Admin Panel. Each guide calls out those requirements when a component cannot be rendered independently.
Customizing components
The Design tab in each component example provides CSS you can use as a starting point. Add those overrides to the stylesheet loaded by your Admin Panel.
Both frameworks use the same Payload selectors and design tokens. Only the stylesheet entry point differs.
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