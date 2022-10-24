Import Export Plugin
This plugin adds features that give admin users the ability to download or create export data as an upload collection and import it back into a project.
Core Features
- Export data as CSV or JSON format via the admin UI
- Download the export directly through the browser
- Create a file upload of the export data
- Use the jobs queue for large exports
- Import collection data
- Preview data before exporting or importing
The generated import and export collections track authorship by default (
createdBy /
updatedBy); return
authorship: false from
overrideExportCollection /
overrideImportCollection to disable it.
Installation
Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like pnpm, npm, or Yarn:
Basic Usage
In the
plugins array of your Payload Config, call the plugin with options:
Jobs Queue Requirements
By default, the plugin uses Payload's Jobs Queue for import and export operations. Queued jobs require a runner to be configured, otherwise imports and exports will stay in "pending" status and never complete.
Configure
jobs.autoRun in your Payload config so that queued jobs are processed:
Alternatively, use
allQueues: true to process jobs from all queues:
For smaller datasets or testing, you can run imports and exports synchronously by setting
disableJobsQueue: true in the per-collection ExportConfig or ImportConfig. This avoids the need for a jobs runner but blocks the request until the operation completes.
Options
Property
Type
Description
array
Collections to include Import/Export controls in. Array of collection configs with per-collection options. Defaults to all.
boolean
If true, enables debug logging.
Global maximum documents for export operations. Set to
Global maximum documents for import operations. Set to
function
Function to override the default export collection. Receives
function
Function to override the default import collection. Receives
Per-Collection Configuration
Each item in the
collections array can have the following properties:
Property
Type
Description
string
The collection slug to configure.
boolean | ExportConfig
Set to
boolean | ImportConfig
Set to
ExportConfig Options
Property
Type
Description
number
Documents per batch during export. Default:
boolean
Disable download button for this collection.
boolean
Run exports synchronously for this collection.
boolean
Disable save button for this collection.
string
Force format (
object
Lifecycle hooks —
Maximum documents to export. Set to
function
Override the export collection config for this specific target.
ImportConfig Options
Property
Type
Description
number
Documents per batch during import. Default:
string
Default status for imported docs (
boolean
Run imports synchronously for this collection.
object
Lifecycle hooks —
Maximum documents to import. Set to
function
Override the import collection config for this specific target.
Example Configuration
Collection Visibility
The
exports and
imports collections are hidden from the admin navigation by default (
admin.group: false). Their routes remain accessible (for example
/admin/collections/exports and
/admin/collections/imports), so you can open them directly or link to them from your app. To list them in the sidebar, use
overrideExportCollection and
overrideImportCollection to set a
group:
With a group set, the Exports and Imports collections appear in the admin navigation under "Data Management", and you can open saved exports or import documents from there (including downloading saved export files).
Limiting Import and Export Size
You can limit the number of documents that can be imported or exported in a single operation. This helps prevent DDOS-style abuse and protects server resources during large data operations.
Limits can be set globally via
exportLimit and
importLimit, or per-collection using the
limit option in export/import config. Per-collection limits take precedence over global limits. Set to
0 for unlimited (the default).
Dynamic Limits
Limits can be a function that receives the request context, allowing dynamic limits based on user roles or other factors:
Collection-Specific Import and Export targets
By default, the plugin creates a single
exports collection and a single
imports collection that handle all import/export operations across your enabled collections. However, you can create separate import and export targets for specific collections by overriding the collection slug.
When you change the slug using the
overrideCollection function at the per-collection level, this creates an entirely separate uploads collection for that specific source collection. This is useful when you need:
- Different access control rules for different data types
- Separate storage locations for exports
- Isolated import queues for specific workflows
- Different admin UI organization
Example: Separate Export Targets
In this example:
- User exports are stored in
user-exportscollection with restricted access
- User imports are tracked in
user-importscollection
- Pages and posts share the default
exportsand
importscollections
Combining Top-Level and Per-Collection Overrides
You can combine the top-level
overrideExportCollection /
overrideImportCollection functions with per-collection overrides. The top-level override is applied first, then the per-collection override:
Hooks
Collection-level hooks let you intercept each batch of documents before it is written (to file on export, or to the database on import) and after it has been written. Hooks fire once per batch and work for both
csv and
json formats.
Hook arguments
All hooks receive:
Argument
Type
Description
number
Current batch, starting at
Transformed batch — flat rows for CSV export, nested docs otherwise.
string
Export/import format. Open-ended (
array
Source data before transformation. Read-only — do not mutate.
The full request object.
number
Total number of batches in this operation.
Export hooks also receive
exportDoc, and import hooks also receive
importDoc.
ImportAfterHook additionally receives
result: ImportResult (per-batch counts and errors) instead of
data/
originalData.
exportDoc and importDoc
exportDoc and
importDoc give hooks the document that triggered the run, including any fields you added to the imports/exports collection with
overrideCollection. Use this to read a value an editor set on the import/export form and apply it to every row. The admin preview updates as the editor types, so a field read this way is reflected in the preview table too.
Both are read once at the start of processing and reused for every batch. For queued operations, this is when the job starts, not when it is queued: edits saved before the job starts can be reflected in the document. Changes saved during processing are not reloaded. Hooks should treat this shared object as read-only.
For queued exports, the built-in export options still come from the job input captured when the export was queued;
exportDoc is the document read when processing starts.
The
ExportDoc and
ImportDoc types are available from
@payloadcms/plugin-import-export/types.
Previews always use the current submitted form values, including on a saved operation’s edit view. They omit the saved document’s
id and timestamps.
before hooks — modify data
before hooks return the (optionally modified)
data array, which replaces the batch going into the write step. Returning an empty array skips the write for that batch without aborting remaining batches.
after hooks — logging and observability
after hooks fire after the write has completed. Their return value is ignored — use them for logging, metrics, or notifications.
Using originalData for context
originalData gives you the raw source before any transformation. For exports it is the original DB documents; for imports it is the raw parsed file rows. This is useful when you need context from the full document while building modified flat rows.
Column name mapping for foreign systems
When importing from or exporting to a foreign system, column names rarely match your Payload field names. Use the batch
before hooks to rename keys on the way in or out.
Exporting with renamed CSV columns
Use
export.hooks.before to rewrite every row's keys to the foreign system's column names. The returned shape is what gets written to the file.
JSON exports work the same way — the hook receives the fully-transformed batch, and the returned keys become the top-level JSON keys.
Importing from foreign CSV columns
Use
import.hooks.before to rewrite incoming keys back to Payload field names. The hook receives already-unflattened documents, so foreign top-level keys like
Post Title are still present and can be remapped to
title before the DB write. Keys you don't include in the returned object are dropped.
CSV cell values arrive as strings. Payload coerces basic scalar types automatically on write, but if a target field has stricter validation you can coerce inside the hook (
renamed.count = Number(value)).
Field-level export rename for shared fields
When a field definition is shared across collections and the rename should travel with the field, use the field's own
hooks.beforeExport. Mutate
siblingData to add the renamed key and return
undefined so the original field key is dropped from the output:
This pattern is export-only. Field-level
hooks.beforeImport does not fire for foreign columns — it's keyed by the incoming column name, so it can't pick up a column whose name doesn't already match a Payload field. For the reverse direction, use the collection-level
import.hooks.before recipe above.
Field Options
In addition to collection-level hooks, you can configure field-level export and import behavior directly on any field's
custom['plugin-import-export'] config. This is especially useful when:
- You share a field definition across multiple collections and want the behavior to travel with the field
- You need to transform a deeply nested field without navigating the full document structure in a collection-level hook
Property
Type
Description
boolean
When
function
Runs before a field value is exported. Works for CSV and JSON.
function
Runs before a field value is imported. Works for CSV and JSON.
Disabling Fields
To completely exclude a field from import and export operations:
When a field is disabled:
- It will not appear in export CSV/JSON files
- It will be ignored during import operations
- Nested fields inside disabled parent fields are also excluded
hooks.beforeExport
Use
hooks.beforeExport to transform a field's value before it is exported. Works for both
csv and
json formats.
The
beforeExport function receives:
Property
Type
Description
string
Column/field path, underscore-separated for nested fields (includes array indices).
object
The top-level document being exported.
string
object
Writable output at the current level. CSV: the flat row accumulator. JSON: the sibling output object.
object
Read-only source at the current level, before any transformation. Use this to read another sibling's raw value.
unknown
The field value from the source document.
Return a value to replace the field,
undefined to use default behavior, or mutate
siblingData to add extra columns at the same level.
Example — splitting a relationship into multiple columns:
Because the hook is defined on the field itself, you can share
authorFieldWithHooks across multiple collections and each will get the same export behavior automatically.
hooks.beforeImport
Use
hooks.beforeImport to transform a field's value before it is imported. Works for both
csv and
json formats.
The
beforeImport function receives:
Property
Type
Description
string
Column/field path.
object
The full flat row (CSV) or top-level parsed document (JSON) being imported.
string
object
Data at the current level. CSV: same reference as
object
Read-only source at the current level, before any transformation. CSV: same as
unknown
The raw value from the import file.
Return the transformed value,
undefined to skip, or
null to explicitly set
null.
Execution Order
Field-level hooks run before collection-level hooks:
- Field-level
hooks.beforeExport/
hooks.beforeImport: run per-field, per-document, during transformation
- Collection-level
export.hooks.before/
import.hooks.before: run per-batch, on the already-field-transformed data
Virtual Fields
Virtual fields (fields with
virtual: true) are handled differently during import and export:
- Export: Virtual fields ARE included in exports. They contain computed values from hooks.
- Import: Virtual fields are SKIPPED during import. Since they're computed, they cannot be imported.
Exporting Data
There are four possible ways that the plugin allows for exporting documents, the first two are available in the admin UI from the list view of a collection:
- Direct download - Using a
POSTto
/api/exports/downloadand streams the response as a file download
- File storage - Goes to the
exportscollection as an uploads enabled collection
- Local API - A create call to the exports collection:
payload.create({ collection: 'exports', data: { collectionSlug: 'pages', format: 'json' }, overrideAccess: true })
- Jobs Queue -
payload.jobs.queue({ task: 'createCollectionExport', input: parameters, overrideAccess: true })
In the Export drawer you can choose:
- Download — Streams the export file directly to the browser without saving. Nothing is stored in the exports collection.
- Save — Creates a document in the exports collection (an upload) so the export is stored and can be reused or downloaded later.
To download a saved export, open the exports collection (go to
/admin/collections/exports or, if you made it visible as in Collection Visibility, use the sidebar), open the export document, and use the file download from there. Either the Download or Save option can be disabled per collection via ExportConfig (
disableDownload,
disableSave).
The UI for creating exports provides options so that users can be selective about which documents to include and also which columns or fields to include.
Selection Modes
When opening the export drawer from a collection's list view, you can choose which documents to export:
Mode
Description
Use all documents
Export the entire collection (respects any limit you set)
Use current filters
Export only documents matching your active list view filters
Use current selection
Export only the documents you've checked in the list view
It is necessary to add access control to the uploads collection configuration using the
overrideExportCollection function if you have enabled this plugin on collections with data that some authenticated users should not have access to.
The following parameters are used by the export function to handle requests:
Property
Type
Description
string
Either
number
The max number of documents to export. Leave empty to export all matching documents.
number
The page of documents to start from (used with limit for pagination).
string
The field to use for ordering documents (e.g.,
number
How deeply to populate relationships. Default:
string
The locale code to query documents or
boolean
When
string[]
Which collection fields to include in the export. Defaults to all fields.
string
The collection slug to export from.
object
The WhereObject used to query documents to export. This is set by making selections or filters from the list view
string
The name for the exported file (without extension).
Importing Data
The plugin allows importing data from CSV or JSON files. There are several ways to import:
- Admin UI - Use the Import drawer from the list view of a collection
- File storage - Create an import document in the
importscollection with an uploaded file
- Local API - Create an import document:
payload.create({ collection: 'imports', data: { collectionSlug: 'pages', importMode: 'create' }, file: { ... }, overrideAccess: true })
- Jobs Queue -
payload.jobs.queue({ task: 'createCollectionImport', input: parameters, overrideAccess: true })
Import Parameters
Property
Type
Description
string
The collection to import into.
string
string
The field to use for matching existing documents during
string
The locale to use for localized fields.
The
matchField option allows you to match documents by a field other than
id. For example, if importing users, you could match by
id:
Import Modes
Mode
Description
create
Only creates new documents. Documents with existing IDs will fail.
update
Only updates existing documents. Requires
upsert
Creates new documents or updates existing ones based on
Import Results
After an import completes, the import document is updated with a summary:
Property
Type
Description
string
number
Total number of rows processed
number
Number of successfully imported documents
number
Number of updated documents (update/upsert modes)
number
Number of rows that failed
array
Details about each failure
CSV Format
Column Naming Convention
CSV columns use underscore (
_) notation to represent nested fields:
Field Path
CSV Column Name
Relationship Columns
For relationship fields, the column format varies based on the relationship type:
Relationship Type
Column(s)
hasOne (monomorphic)
hasOne (polymorphic)
hasMany (monomorphic)
hasMany (polymorphic)
Value Handling
During CSV import, certain values are automatically converted:
CSV Value
Converted To
Notes
Case-insensitive
Case-insensitive
Use
Empty string
Depends on field type
Numeric strings
Auto-detected for integers and floats
To preserve literal strings like "null" or "true", use
hooks.beforeImport:
Localized Fields
Single Locale Export
When exporting with a specific locale selected, localized fields appear without a locale suffix:
Multi-Locale Export
When exporting with locale set to
all, each localized field gets a column per configured locale:
Importing Localized Fields
For single-locale import, data goes into the locale specified in the import settings:
For multi-locale import, use locale suffixes in column names to import multiple locales at once:
JSON Format
When using JSON format for import/export:
- Export: Documents are exported as a JSON array, preserving their nested structure
- Import: Expects a JSON array of document objects
JSON format preserves the exact structure of your data, including:
- Nested objects and arrays
- Rich text (Lexical) structures with numeric properties
- Relationship references
- All field types in their native format
Example JSON export:
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