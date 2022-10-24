Payload is joining Figma!Read the announcement
Import Export Plugin

https://www.npmjs.com/package/@payloadcms/plugin-import-export

This plugin adds features that give admin users the ability to download or create export data as an upload collection and import it back into a project.

Core Features

  • Export data as CSV or JSON format via the admin UI
  • Download the export directly through the browser
  • Create a file upload of the export data
  • Use the jobs queue for large exports
  • (Coming soon) Import collection data

Installation

Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like pnpm, npm, or Yarn:

1
pnpm add @payloadcms/plugin-import-export

Basic Usage

In the plugins array of your Payload Config, call the plugin with options:

1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload'
2
import { importExportPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-import-export'
3
4
const config = buildConfig({
5
collections: [Pages, Media],
6
plugins: [
7
importExportPlugin({
8
collections: ['users', 'pages'],
9
// see below for a list of available options
10
}),
11
],
12
})
13
14
export default config

Options

Property

Type

Description

collections

string[]

Collections to include Import/Export controls in. Defaults to all collections.

debug

boolean

If true, enables debug logging.

disableDownload

boolean

If true, disables the download button in the export preview UI.

disableJobsQueue

boolean

If true, forces the export to run synchronously.

disableSave

boolean

If true, disables the save button in the export preview UI.

format

string

Forces a specific export format (csv or json), hides the format dropdown, and prevents the user from choosing the export format.

overrideExportCollection

function

Function to override the default export collection; takes the default export collection and allows you to modify and return it.

Field Options

In addition to the above plugin configuration options, you can granularly set the following field level options using the custom['plugin-import-export'] properties in any of your collections.

Property

Type

Description

disabled

boolean

When true the field is completely excluded from the import-export plugin.

toCSV

function

Custom function used to modify the outgoing csv data by manipulating the data, siblingData or by returning the desired value.

Customizing the output of CSV data

To manipulate the data that a field exports you can add toCSV custom functions. This allows you to modify the outgoing csv data by manipulating the data, siblingData or by returning the desired value.

The toCSV function argument is an object with the following properties:

Property

Type

Description

columnName

string

The CSV column name given to the field.

doc

object

The top level document

row

object

The object data that can be manipulated to assign data to the CSV

siblingDoc

object

The document data at the level where it belongs

value

unknown

The data for the field.

Example function:

1
const pages: CollectionConfig = {
2
slug: 'pages',
3
fields: [
4
{
5
name: 'author',
6
type: 'relationship',
7
relationTo: 'users',
8
custom: {
9
'plugin-import-export': {
10
toCSV: ({ value, columnName, row }) => {
11
// add both `author_id` and the `author_email` to the csv export
12
if (
13
value &&
14
typeof value === 'object' &&
15
'id' in value &&
16
'email' in value
17
) {
18
row[`${columnName}_id`] = (value as { id: number | string }).id
19
row[`${columnName}_email`] = (value as { email: string }).email
20
}
21
},
22
},
23
},
24
},
25
],
26
}

Exporting Data

There are four possible ways that the plugin allows for exporting documents, the first two are available in the admin UI from the list view of a collection:

  1. Direct download - Using a POST to /api/exports/download and streams the response as a file download
  2. File storage - Goes to the exports collection as an uploads enabled collection
  3. Local API - A create call to the uploads collection: payload.create({ slug: 'uploads', ...parameters })
  4. Jobs Queue - payload.jobs.queue({ task: 'createCollectionExport', input: parameters })

By default, a user can use the Export drawer to create a file download by choosing Save or stream a downloadable file directly without persisting it by using the Download button. Either option can be disabled to provide the export experience you desire for your use-case.

The UI for creating exports provides options so that users can be selective about which documents to include and also which columns or fields to include.

It is necessary to add access control to the uploads collection configuration using the overrideExportCollection function if you have enabled this plugin on collections with data that some authenticated users should not have access to.

The following parameters are used by the export function to handle requests:

Property

Type

Description

format

text

Either csv or json to determine the shape of data exported

limit

number

The max number of documents to return

sort

select

The field to use for ordering documents

locale

string

The locale code to query documents or all

draft

string

Either yes or no to return documents with their newest drafts for drafts enabled collections

fields

string[]

Which collection fields are used to create the export, defaults to all

collectionSlug

string

The slug to query against

where

object

The WhereObject used to query documents to export. This is set by making selections or filters from the list view

filename

text

What to call the export being created

