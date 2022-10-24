Import Export Plugin

Note: This plugin is in beta as some aspects of it may change on any minor releases. It is under development and currently only supports exporting of collection data.

This plugin adds features that give admin users the ability to download or create export data as an upload collection and import it back into a project.

Core Features

Export data as CSV or JSON format via the admin UI

Download the export directly through the browser

Create a file upload of the export data

Use the jobs queue for large exports

(Coming soon) Import collection data

Installation

Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like pnpm, npm, or Yarn:

1 pnpm add @ payloadcms / plugin - import - export

Basic Usage

In the plugins array of your Payload Config, call the plugin with options:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 import { importExportPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-import-export' 3 4 const config = buildConfig ( { 5 collections : [ Pages , Media ] , 6 plugins : [ 7 importExportPlugin ( { 8 collections : [ 'users' , 'pages' ] , 9 10 } ) , 11 ] , 12 } ) 13 14 export default config

Options

Property Type Description collections string[] Collections to include Import/Export controls in. Defaults to all collections. debug boolean If true, enables debug logging. disableDownload boolean If true, disables the download button in the export preview UI. disableJobsQueue boolean If true, forces the export to run synchronously. disableSave boolean If true, disables the save button in the export preview UI. format string Forces a specific export format ( csv or json ), hides the format dropdown, and prevents the user from choosing the export format. overrideExportCollection function Function to override the default export collection; takes the default export collection and allows you to modify and return it.

Field Options

In addition to the above plugin configuration options, you can granularly set the following field level options using the custom['plugin-import-export'] properties in any of your collections.

Property Type Description disabled boolean When true the field is completely excluded from the import-export plugin. toCSV function Custom function used to modify the outgoing csv data by manipulating the data, siblingData or by returning the desired value.

Customizing the output of CSV data

To manipulate the data that a field exports you can add toCSV custom functions. This allows you to modify the outgoing csv data by manipulating the data, siblingData or by returning the desired value.

The toCSV function argument is an object with the following properties:

Property Type Description columnName string The CSV column name given to the field. doc object The top level document row object The object data that can be manipulated to assign data to the CSV siblingDoc object The document data at the level where it belongs value unknown The data for the field.

Example function:

1 const pages : CollectionConfig = { 2 slug : 'pages' , 3 fields : [ 4 { 5 name : 'author' , 6 type : 'relationship' , 7 relationTo : 'users' , 8 custom : { 9 'plugin-import-export' : { 10 toCSV : ( { value , columnName , row } ) => { 11 12 if ( 13 value && 14 typeof value === 'object' && 15 'id' in value && 16 'email' in value 17 ) { 18 row [ ` ${ columnName } _id ` ] = ( value as { id : number | string } ) . id 19 row [ ` ${ columnName } _email ` ] = ( value as { email : string } ) . email 20 } 21 } , 22 } , 23 } , 24 } , 25 ] , 26 }

Exporting Data

There are four possible ways that the plugin allows for exporting documents, the first two are available in the admin UI from the list view of a collection:

Direct download - Using a POST to /api/exports/download and streams the response as a file download File storage - Goes to the exports collection as an uploads enabled collection Local API - A create call to the uploads collection: payload.create({ slug: 'uploads', ...parameters }) Jobs Queue - payload.jobs.queue({ task: 'createCollectionExport', input: parameters })

By default, a user can use the Export drawer to create a file download by choosing Save or stream a downloadable file directly without persisting it by using the Download button. Either option can be disabled to provide the export experience you desire for your use-case.

The UI for creating exports provides options so that users can be selective about which documents to include and also which columns or fields to include.

It is necessary to add access control to the uploads collection configuration using the overrideExportCollection function if you have enabled this plugin on collections with data that some authenticated users should not have access to.

Note: Users who have read access to the upload collection may be able to download data that is normally not readable due to access control.

The following parameters are used by the export function to handle requests: