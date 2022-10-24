Multi-Tenant Plugin

This plugin sets up multi-tenancy for your application from within your Admin Panel. It does so by adding a tenant field to all specified collections. Your front-end application can then query data by tenant. You must add the Tenants collection so you control what fields are available for each tenant.

This plugin is completely open-source and the source code can be found here. If you need help, check out our Community Help. If you think you've found a bug, please open a new issue with as much detail as possible.

Core features

Adds a tenant field to each specified collection

Adds a tenant selector to the admin panel, allowing you to switch between tenants

Filters list view results by selected tenant

Installation

Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like pnpm, npm, or Yarn:

1 pnpm add @payloadcms / plugin - multi - tenant@beta

Options

The plugin accepts an object with the following properties:

1 type MultiTenantPluginConfig < ConfigTypes = unknown > = { 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 cleanupAfterTenantDelete ? : boolean 10 11 12 13 collections : { 14 [ key in CollectionSlug ] ? : { 15 16 17 18 19 20 isGlobal ? : boolean 21 22 23 24 25 26 useBaseListFilter ? : boolean 27 28 29 30 31 32 useTenantAccess ? : boolean 33 } 34 } 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 debug ? : boolean 42 43 44 45 46 47 enabled ? : boolean 48 49 50 51 tenantField ? : { 52 access ? : RelationshipField [ 'access' ] 53 54 55 56 57 58 name ? : string 59 } 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 tenantsArrayField ? : 67 | { 68 69 70 71 arrayFieldAccess ? : ArrayField [ 'access' ] 72 73 74 75 includeDefaultField ? : true 76 77 78 79 rowFields ? : Field [ ] 80 81 82 83 tenantFieldAccess ? : RelationshipField [ 'access' ] 84 } 85 | { 86 arrayFieldAccess ? : never 87 88 89 90 includeDefaultField ? : false 91 rowFields ? : never 92 tenantFieldAccess ? : never 93 } 94 95 96 97 98 99 tenantsSlug ? : string 100 101 102 103 104 105 userHasAccessToAllTenants ? : ( 106 user : ConfigTypes extends { user } ? ConfigTypes [ 'user' ] : User , 107 ) => boolean 108 }

Basic Usage

In the plugins array of your Payload Config, call the plugin with options:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 import { multiTenantPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-multi-tenant' 3 import type { Config } from './payload-types' 4 5 const config = buildConfig ( { 6 collections : [ 7 { 8 slug : 'tenants' , 9 admin : { 10 useAsTitle : 'name' 11 } 12 fields : [ 13 14 15 { 16 name : 'name' , 17 type : 'text' , 18 required : true , 19 } , 20 { 21 name : 'slug' , 22 type : 'text' , 23 required : true , 24 } , 25 { 26 name : 'domain' , 27 type : 'text' , 28 required : true , 29 } 30 ] , 31 } , 32 ] , 33 plugins : [ 34 multiTenantPlugin < Config > ( { 35 collections : { 36 pages : { } , 37 navigation : { 38 isGlobal : true , 39 } 40 } , 41 } ), 42 ], 43 }) 44 45 export default config

Front end usage

The plugin scaffolds out everything you will need to separate data by tenant. You can use the tenant field to filter data from enabled collections in your front-end application.

In your frontend you can query and constrain data by tenant with the following:

1 const pagesBySlug = await payload . find ( { 2 collection : 'pages' , 3 depth : 1 , 4 draft : false , 5 limit : 1000 , 6 overrideAccess : false , 7 where : { 8 9 10 11 12 'tenant.slug' : { 13 equals : 'gold' , 14 } , 15 } , 16 } )

NextJS rewrites

Using NextJS rewrites and this route structure /[tenantDomain]/[slug] , we can rewrite routes specifically for domains requested:

1 async rewrites ( ) { 2 return [ 3 { 4 source : '/((?!admin|api)):path*' , 5 destination : '/:tenantDomain/:path*' , 6 has : [ 7 { 8 type : 'host' , 9 value : '(?<tenantDomain>.*)' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 } , 13 ] ; 14 }

Examples

The Examples Directory also contains an official Multi-Tenant example.