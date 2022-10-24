This plugin is currently in Beta and may have breaking changes in future releases.

This plugin adds Model Context Protocol capabilities.

This plugin is completely open-source and the source code can be found here. If you need help, check out our Community Help. If you think you've found a bug, please open a new issue with as much detail as possible.

Core features

Adds a collection to your config where:

You can allow / disallow find , create , update , and delete operations for each collection

, , , and operations for each collection You can to allow / disallow capabilities in real time

You can define your own Prompts, Tools and Resources available over MCP

Installation

Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like pnpm, npm, or Yarn:

1 pnpm add @ payloadcms / plugin - mcp

Basic Usage

In the plugins array of your Payload Config, call the plugin with options:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 import { mcpPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-mcp' 3 4 const config = buildConfig ( { 5 collections : [ 6 { 7 slug : 'posts' , 8 fields : [ ] , 9 } , 10 ] , 11 plugins : [ 12 mcpPlugin ( { 13 collections : { 14 posts : { 15 enabled : true , 16 } , 17 } , 18 } ) , 19 ] , 20 } ) 21 22 export default config

Options

Option Type Description collections object An object of collection slugs to use for MCP capabilities. collections[slug] object An object of collection slugs to use for MCP capabilities. collections[slug].description string A description for the collection. collections[slug].overrideResponse function A function that allows you to override the response from the operation tool call collections[slug].enabled object or boolean Determines whether the model can find, create, update, and delete documents in the collection. collections[slug].enabled.find boolean Whether to allow the model to find documents in the collection. collections[slug].enabled.create boolean Whether to allow the model to create documents in the collection. collections[slug].enabled.update boolean Whether to allow the model to update documents in the collection. collections[slug].enabled.delete boolean Whether to allow the model to delete documents in the collection. disabled boolean Disable the MCP plugin while keeping database schema consistent. overrideApiKeyCollection function A function that allows you to override the automatically generated API Keys collection. mcp object MCP options that allow you to customize the MCP server. mcp.tools array An array of tools to add to the MCP server. mcp.tools.name string The name of the tool. mcp.tools.description string The description of the tool. mcp.tools.handler function The handler function for the tool. mcp.tools.parameters object The parameters for the tool (Zod schema). mcp.prompts array An array of prompts to add to the MCP server. mcp.prompts.name string The name of the prompt. mcp.prompts.title string The title of the prompt (used by models to determine when to use it). mcp.prompts.description string The description of the prompt. mcp.prompts.handler function The handler function for the prompt. mcp.prompts.argsSchema object The arguments schema for the prompt (Zod schema). mcp.resources array An array of resources to add to the MCP server. mcp.resources.name string The name of the resource. mcp.resources.title string The title of the resource (used by models to determine when to use it). mcp.resources.description string The description of the resource. mcp.resources.handler function The handler function for the resource. mcp.resources.uri string or object The URI of the resource (can be a string or ResourceTemplate for dynamic URIs). mcp.resources.mimeType string The MIME type of the resource. mcp.handlerOptions object The handler options for the MCP server. mcp.handlerOptions.basePath string The base path for the MCP server (default: '/api'). mcp.handlerOptions.verboseLogs boolean Whether to log verbose logs to the console (default: false). mcp.handlerOptions.maxDuration number The maximum duration for the MCP server requests (default: 60). mcp.serverOptions object The server options for the MCP server. mcp.serverOptions.serverInfo object The server info for the MCP server. mcp.serverOptions.serverInfo.name string The name of the MCP server (default: 'Payload MCP Server'). mcp.serverOptions.serverInfo.version string The version of the MCP server (default: '1.0.0').

Connecting to MCP Clients

After installing and configuring the plugin, you can connect apps with MCP client capabilities to Payload.

Step 1: Create an API Key

Start your Payload server Navigate to your admin panel at http://localhost:3000/admin Go to the MCP → API Keys collection Click Create New Allow or Disallow MCP traffic permissions for each collection (enable find, create, update, delete as needed) Click Create and copy the uniquely generated API key

Step 2: Configure Your MCP Client

MCP Clients can be configured to interact with your MCP server. These clients require some JSON configuration, or platform configuration in order to know how to reach your MCP server.

Caution: the format of these JSON files may change over time. Please check the client website for updates.

Our recommended approach to make your server available for most MCP clients is to use the mcp-remote package via npx .

Below are configuration examples for popular MCP clients.

1 { 2 "mcp.servers" : { 3 "Payload" : { 4 "command" : "npx" , 5 "args" : [ 6 "-y" , 7 "mcp-remote" , 8 "http://127.0.0.1:3000/api/mcp" , 9 "--header" , 10 "Authorization: Bearer API-KEY-HERE" 11 ] 12 } 13 } 14 }

1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "Payload" : { 4 "command" : "npx" , 5 "args" : [ 6 "-y" , 7 "mcp-remote" , 8 "http://localhost:3000/api/mcp" , 9 "--header" , 10 "Authorization: Bearer API-KEY-HERE" 11 ] 12 } 13 } 14 }

Other MCP Clients

For connections without using mcp-remote you can use this configuration format:

1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "Payload" : { 4 "type" : "http" , 5 "url" : "http://localhost:3000/api/mcp" , 6 "headers" : { 7 "Authorization" : "Bearer API-KEY-HERE" 8 } 9 } 10 } 11 }

Customizations

The plugin supports fully custom prompts , tools and resources that can be called or retrieved by MCP clients. After defining a custom method you can allow / disallow the feature from the admin panel by adjusting the API Key MCP Options checklist.

Prompts

Prompts allow models to generate structured messages for specific tasks. Each prompt defines a schema for arguments and returns formatted messages:

1 prompts : [ 2 { 3 name : 'reviewContent' , 4 title : 'Content Review Prompt' , 5 description : 'Creates a prompt for reviewing content quality' , 6 argsSchema : { 7 content : z . string ( ) . describe ( 'The content to review' ) , 8 criteria : z . array ( z . string ( ) ) . describe ( 'Review criteria' ) , 9 } , 10 handler : ( { content , criteria } , req ) => ( { 11 messages : [ 12 { 13 content : { 14 type : 'text' , 15 text : ` Please review this content based on the following criteria: ${ criteria . join ( ', ' ) }



Content: ${ content } ` , 16 } , 17 role : 'user' , 18 } , 19 ] , 20 } ) , 21 } , 22 ]

Resources

Resources provide access to data or content that models can read. They can be static or dynamic with parameterized URIs:

1 resources : [ 2 3 { 4 name : 'guidelines' , 5 title : 'Content Guidelines' , 6 description : 'Company content creation guidelines' , 7 uri : 'guidelines://company' , 8 mimeType : 'text/markdown' , 9 handler : ( uri , req ) => ( { 10 handler : ( uri , req ) => ( { 11 contents : [ 12 { 13 uri : uri . href , 14 text : '# Content Guidelines



1. Keep it concise

2. Use clear language' , 15 } , 16 ] , 17 } ) , 18 } , 19 20 21 { 22 name : 'userProfile' , 23 title : 'User Profile' , 24 description : 'Access user profile information' , 25 uri : new ResourceTemplate ( 'users://profile/{userId}' , { list : undefined } ) , 26 mimeType : 'application/json' , 27 handler : async ( uri , { userId } , req ) => { 28 29 const userData = await getUserById ( userId ) 30 return { 31 contents : [ 32 { 33 uri : uri . href , 34 text : JSON . stringify ( userData , null , 2 ) , 35 } , 36 ] , 37 } 38 } , 39 } , 40 ]

Tools allow you to extend MCP capabilities beyond basic CRUD operations. Use them when you need to perform complex queries, aggregations, or business logic that isn't covered by the standard collection operations.

1 tools : [ 2 { 3 name : 'getPostScores' , 4 description : 'Get useful scores about content in posts' , 5 handler : async ( args , req ) => { 6 const { payload } = req 7 const stats = await payload . find ( { 8 collection : 'posts' , 9 where : { 10 createdAt : { 11 greater_than : args . since , 12 } , 13 } , 14 req , 15 overrideAccess : false , 16 user : req . user , 17 } ) 18 19 return { 20 content : [ 21 { 22 type : 'text' , 23 text : ` Found ${ stats . totalDocs } posts created since ${ args . since } ` , 24 } , 25 ] , 26 } 27 } , 28 parameters : z . object ( { 29 since : z . string ( ) . describe ( 'ISO date string for filtering posts' ) , 30 } ) . shape , 31 } , 32 ]

API Key access to MCP

Payload adds an API key collection that allows admins to manage MCP capabilities. Admins can:

Create user associated API keys for MCP clients

Allow or disallow endpoint traffic in real-time

or endpoint traffic in real-time Allow or disallow tools, resources, and prompts

You can customize the API Key collection using the overrideApiKeyCollection option:

1 mcpPlugin ( { 2 overrideApiKeyCollection : ( collection ) => { 3 4 collection . fields . push ( { 5 name : 'department' , 6 type : 'select' , 7 options : [ 8 { label : 'Development' , value : 'dev' } , 9 { label : 'Marketing' , value : 'marketing' } , 10 ] , 11 } ) 12 13 14 collection . hooks ?. beforeRead ?. push ( ( { doc , req } ) => { 15 req . payload . logger . info ( 'Before Read MCP hook!' ) 16 return doc 17 } ) 18 return collection 19 } , 20 21 } )

You can create an MCP access strategy using the overrideAuth option:

1 import { type MCPAccessSettings , mcpPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-mcp' 2 3 4 5 mcpPlugin ( { 6 overrideAuth : ( req , getDefaultMcpAccessSettings ) => { 7 const { payload } = req 8 9 10 11 12 payload . logger . info ( 'Custom access Settings for all MCP traffic' ) 13 return { 14 posts : { 15 find : true , 16 } , 17 products : { 18 find : true , 19 } , 20 } as MCPAccessSettings 21 } , 22 23 } )

If you want the default MCPAccessSettings , you can use the addtional argument getDefaultMcpAccessSettings . This will use the Bearer token found in the headers on the req to return the MCPAccessSettings related to the user assigned to the API key.

Hooks

To understand or modify data returned by models at runtime use a collection Hook. Within a hook you can look up the API context. If the context is MCP that collection was triggered by the MCP Plugin. This does not apply to custom tools or resources that have their own context, and can make unrelated database calls.

In this example, Post titles are modified to include '(MCP Hook Override)' when they are read using MCP.

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'posts' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'title' , 8 type : 'text' , 9 admin : { 10 description : 'The title of the post' , 11 } , 12 required : true , 13 } , 14 15 16 ] , 17 hooks : { 18 beforeRead : [ 19 ( { doc , req } ) => { 20 if ( req . payloadAPI === 'MCP' ) { 21 doc . title = ` ${ doc . title } (MCP Hook Override) ` 22 } 23 return doc 24 } , 25 ] , 26 } , 27 }

Performance

The description you choose to use for your collection greatly impacts the way a model will decide to use it.

The description in this example is more difficult for a model to understand it's purpose.

1 2 const config = buildConfig ( { 3 4 plugins : [ 5 mcpPlugin ( { 6 collections : { 7 posts : { 8 enabled : true , 9 description : 'My posts' , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } ) , 13 ] , 14 } )

The description in this example gives a model a stronger ability to know when to use this collection.