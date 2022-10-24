Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Swap in your own React components

While designing the Payload Admin panel, we determined it should be as minimal and straightforward as possible to allow easy customization and control. There are many times where you may want to completely control how a whole view or a field works. You might even want to add in new views entirely. In order for Payload to support this level of customization without introducing versioning / future-proofing issues, Payload provides for a pattern to supply your own React components via your Payload config.

To swap in your own React component, first, consult the list of available component overrides below. Determine the scope that corresponds to what you are trying to accomplish, and then author your React component accordingly.

Base Component Overrides

You can override a set of admin panel-wide components by providing a component to your base Payload config's admin.components property. The following options are available:

PathDescription
NavContains the sidebar / mobile menu in its entirety.
BeforeNavLinksArray of components to inject into the built-in Nav, before the links themselves.
AfterNavLinksArray of components to inject into the built-in Nav, after the links.
BeforeDashboardArray of components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, before the default dashboard contents.
AfterDashboardArray of components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, after the default dashboard contents. Demo
BeforeLoginArray of components to inject into the built-in Login, before the default login form.
AfterLoginArray of components to inject into the built-in Login, after the default login form.
logout.ButtonA custom React component.
graphics.IconUsed as a graphic within the Nav component. Often represents a condensed version of a full logo.
graphics.LogoThe full logo to be used in contexts like the Login view.
providersDefine your own provider components that will wrap the Payload Admin UI. More
actionsArray of custom components to be rendered in the Payload Admin UI header, providing additional interactivity and functionality.
viewsOverride or create new views within the Payload Admin UI. More

Here is a full example showing how to swap some of these components for your own.

payload.config.js

1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'
2
3
import {
4
MyCustomNav,
5
MyCustomLogo,
6
MyCustomIcon,
7
MyCustomAccount,
8
MyCustomDashboard,
9
MyProvider,
10
MyCustomAdminAction,
11
} from './customComponents'
12
13
export default buildConfig({
14
admin: {
15
components: {
16
Nav: MyCustomNav,
17
graphics: {
18
Icon: MyCustomIcon,
19
Logo: MyCustomLogo,
20
},
21
actions: [MyCustomAdminAction],
22
views: {
23
Account: MyCustomAccount,
24
Dashboard: MyCustomDashboard,
25
},
26
providers: [MyProvider],
27
},
28
},
29
})

Views

You can easily swap entire views with your own by using the admin.components.views property. At the root level, Payload renders the following views by default, all of which can be overridden:

PropertyDescription
AccountThe Account view is used to show the currently logged in user's Account page.
DashboardThe main landing page of the Admin panel.

To swap out any of these views, simply pass in your custom component to the admin.components.views property of your Payload config. For example:

1
// payload.config.ts
2
{
3
// ...
4
admin: {
5
components: {
6
views: {
7
Account: MyCustomAccountView,
8
Dashboard: MyCustomDashboardView,
9
},
10
},
11
},
12
}

For more granular control, pass a configuration object instead. Each view corresponds to its own <Route /> component in React Router v5. Payload exposes all of the properties of React Router:

PropertyDescription
Component *Pass in the component that should be rendered when a user navigates to this route.
path *React Router path. See the React Router docs for more info.
exactReact Router exact property. More
strictReact Router strict property. More
sensitiveReact Router sensitive property. More

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Adding new views

To add a new view to the Admin Panel, simply add another key to the views object with at least a path and Component property. For example:

1
// payload.config.ts
2
{
3
// ...
4
admin: {
5
components: {
6
views: {
7
MyCustomView: {
8
Component: MyCustomView,
9
path: '/my-custom-view',
10
},
11
},
12
},
13
},
14
}

For more examples regarding how to customize components, look at the following examples.

For help on how to build your own custom view components, see building a custom view component.

Collections

You can override components on a collection-by-collection basis via the admin.components property.

PathDescription
BeforeListArray of components to inject before the built-in List view
BeforeListTableArray of components to inject before the built-in List view's table
AfterListArray of components to inject after the built-in List view
AfterListTableArray of components to inject after the built-in List view's table
edit.SaveButtonReplace the default Save button with a custom component. Drafts must be disabled
edit.SaveDraftButtonReplace the default Save Draft button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled.
edit.PublishButtonReplace the default Publish button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled.
edit.PreviewButtonReplace the default Preview button with a custom component.
viewsOverride or create new views within the Payload Admin UI. More

Here is a full example showing how to swap some of these components for your own:

Collection.ts

1
import * as React from 'react'
2
3
import {
4
CustomSaveButtonProps,
5
CustomSaveDraftButtonProps,
6
CustomPublishButtonType,
7
CustomPreviewButtonProps,
8
} from 'payload/types'
9
10
export const CustomSaveButton: CustomSaveButtonProps = ({ DefaultButton, label, save }) => {
11
return <DefaultButton label={label} save={save} />
12
}
13
14
export const CustomSaveDraftButton: CustomSaveDraftButtonProps = ({
15
DefaultButton,
16
disabled,
17
label,
18
saveDraft,
19
}) => {
20
return <DefaultButton label={label} disabled={disabled} saveDraft={saveDraft} />
21
}
22
23
export const CustomPublishButton: CustomPublishButtonType = ({
24
DefaultButton,
25
disabled,
26
label,
27
publish,
28
}) => {
29
return <DefaultButton label={label} disabled={disabled} publish={publish} />
30
}
31
32
export const CustomPreviewButton: CustomPreviewButtonProps = ({
33
DefaultButton,
34
disabled,
35
label,
36
preview,
37
}) => {
38
return <DefaultButton label={label} disabled={disabled} preview={preview} />
39
}
40
41
export const MyCollection: SanitizedCollectionConfig = {
42
slug: 'my-collection',
43
admin: {
44
components: {
45
edit: {
46
SaveButton: CustomSaveButton,
47
SaveDraftButton: CustomSaveDraftButton,
48
PublishButton: CustomPublishButton,
49
PreviewButton: CustomPreviewButton,
50
},
51
},
52
}
53
}

Collection views

To swap out entire views on collections, you can use the admin.components.views property on the collection's config. Payload renders the following views by default, all of which can be overridden:

PropertyDescription
EditThe Edit view is used to edit a single document for a given collection.
ListThe List view is used to show a list of documents for a given collection.

To swap out any of these views, simply pass in your custom component to the admin.components.views property of your Payload config. This will replace the entire view, including the page breadcrumbs, title, tabs, etc, as well as all nested routes.

1
// Collection.ts
2
{
3
// ...
4
admin: {
5
components: {
6
views: {
7
Edit: MyCustomEditView,
8
List: MyCustomListView,
9
},
10
},
11
},
12
}

For help on how to build your own custom view components, see building a custom view component.

Customizing Nested Views within 'Edit' in Collections

The Edit view in collections consists of several nested views, each serving a unique purpose. You can customize these nested views using the admin.components.views.Edit property in the collection's configuration. This approach allows you to replace specific nested views while keeping the overall structure of the Edit view intact, including the page breadcrumbs, title, tabs, etc.

Here's an example of how you can customize nested views within the Edit view in collections, including the use of the actions property:

1
// Collection.ts
2
{
3
// ...
4
admin: {
5
components: {
6
views: {
7
Edit: {
8
Default: {
9
Component: MyCustomDefaultTab,
10
actions: [CollectionEditButton], // Custom actions for the default edit view
11
},
12
API: {
13
Component: MyCustomAPIView,
14
actions: [CollectionAPIButton], // Custom actions for API view
15
},
16
LivePreview: {
17
Component: MyCustomLivePreviewView,
18
actions: [CollectionLivePreviewButton], // Custom actions for Live Preview
19
},
20
Version: {
21
Component: MyCustomVersionView,
22
actions: [CollectionVersionButton], // Custom actions for Version view
23
},
24
Versions: {
25
Component: MyCustomVersionsView,
26
actions: [CollectionVersionsButton], // Custom actions for Versions view
27
},
28
},
29
List: {
30
actions: [CollectionListButton],
31
},
32
},
33
},
34
},
35
}

Adding New Tabs to 'Edit' View

You can also add new tabs to the Edit view by adding another key to the components.views.Edit[key] object with a path and Component property. See Custom Tabs for more information.

Globals

As with Collections, you can override components on a global-by-global basis via the admin.components property.

PathDescription
elements.SaveButtonReplace the default Save button with a custom component. Drafts must be disabled
elements.SaveDraftButtonReplace the default Save Draft button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled.
elements.PublishButtonReplace the default Publish button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled.
elements.PreviewButtonReplace the default Preview button with a custom component.
viewsOverride or create new views within the Payload Admin UI. More

Global views

To swap out views for globals, you can use the admin.components.views property on the global's config. Payload renders the following views by default, all of which can be overridden:

PropertyDescription
EditThe Edit view is used to edit a single document for a given Global.

To swap out any of these views, simply pass in your custom component to the admin.components.views property of your Payload config. This will replace the entire view, including the page breadcrumbs, title, and tabs, as well as all nested views.

1
// Global.ts
2
{
3
// ...
4
admin: {
5
components: {
6
views: {
7
Edit: MyCustomEditView,
8
},
9
},
10
},
11
}

For help on how to build your own custom view components, see building a custom view component.

Customizing Nested Views within 'Edit' in Globals

Similar to collections, Globals allow for detailed customization within the Edit view. This includes the ability to swap specific nested views while maintaining the overall structure of the Edit view. You can use the admin.components.views.Edit property in the Globals configuration to achieve this, and this will only replace the nested view, leaving the page breadcrumbs, title, and tabs intact.

Here's how you can customize nested views within the Edit view in Globals, including the use of the actions property:

1
// Global.ts
2
{
3
// ...
4
admin: {
5
components: {
6
views: {
7
Edit: {
8
Default: {
9
Component: MyCustomGlobalDefaultTab,
10
actions: [GlobalEditButton], // Custom actions for the default edit view
11
},
12
API: {
13
Component: MyCustomGlobalAPIView,
14
actions: [GlobalAPIButton], // Custom actions for API view
15
},
16
LivePreview: {
17
Component: MyCustomGlobalLivePreviewView,
18
actions: [GlobalLivePreviewButton], // Custom actions for Live Preview
19
},
20
Version: {
21
Component: MyCustomGlobalVersionView,
22
actions: [GlobalVersionButton], // Custom actions for Version view
23
},
24
Versions: {
25
Component: MyCustomGlobalVersionsView,
26
actions: [GlobalVersionsButton], // Custom actions for Versions view
27
},
28
},
29
},
30
},
31
},
32
}

You can also add new tabs to the Edit view by adding another key to the components.views.Edit[key] object with a path and Component property. See Custom Tabs for more information.

Custom Tabs

You can easily swap individual collection or global edit views. To do this, pass an object to the admin.components.views.Edit property of the config. Payload renders the following views by default, all of which can be overridden:

PropertyDescription
DefaultThe Default view is the primary view in which your document is edited.
VersionsThe Versions view is used to view the version history of a single document. More details
VersionThe Version view is used to view a single version of a single document for a given collection. More details.
APIThe API view is used to display the REST API JSON response for a given document.
LivePreviewThe LivePreview view is used to display the Live Preview interface. More details

Here is an example:

1
// Collection.ts or Global.ts
2
export const MyCollection: SanitizedCollectionConfig = {
3
slug: 'my-collection',
4
admin: {
5
components: {
6
views: {
7
Edit: { // You can also define `components.views.Edit` as a component, this will override _all_ nested views
8
Default: MyCustomDefaultTab,
9
Versions: MyCustomVersionsTab,
10
Version: MyCustomVersionTab,
11
API: MyCustomAPITab,
12
LivePreview: MyCustomLivePreviewTab,
13
},
14
},
15
},
16
},
17
}

To add a new tab to the Edit view, simply add another key to components.views.Edit[key] with at least a path and Component property. For example:

1
// `Collection.ts` or `Global.ts`
2
export const MyCollection: SanitizedCollectionConfig = {
3
slug: 'my-collection',
4
admin: {
5
components: {
6
views: {
7
Edit: {
8
MyCustomTab: {
9
Component: MyCustomTab,
10
path: '/my-custom-tab',
11
// You an swap the entire tab component out for your own
12
Tab: MyCustomTab
13
},
14
AnotherCustomView: {
15
Component: AnotherCustomView,
16
path: '/another-custom-view',
17
// Or you can use the default tab component and just pass in your own label and href
18
Tab: {
19
label: 'Another Custom View',
20
href: '/another-custom-view',
21
}
22
},
23
},
24
},
25
},
26
},
27
}

Building a custom view component

Your custom view components will be given all the props that a React Router <Route /> typically would receive, as well as two props from Payload:

PropDescription
userThe currently logged in user. Will be null if no user is logged in.
canAccessAdmin *If the currently logged in user is allowed to access the admin panel or not.

Example

You can find examples of custom views in the Payload source code /test/admin/components/views folder. There, you'll find two custom views:

  1. A custom view that uses the DefaultTemplate, which is the built-in Payload template that displays the sidebar and "eyebrow nav"
  2. A custom view that uses the MinimalTemplate - which is just a centered template used for things like logging in or out

To see how to pass in your custom views to create custom views of your own, take a look at the admin.components.views property of the Payload test admin config.

Fields

All Payload fields support the ability to swap in your own React components. So, for example, instead of rendering a default Text input, you might need to render a color picker that provides the editor with a custom color picker interface to restrict the data entered to colors only.

Fields support the following custom components:

ComponentDescription
FilterOverride the text input that is presented in the List view when a user is filtering documents by the customized field.
CellUsed in the List view's table to represent a table-based preview of the data stored in the field. More
FieldSwap out the field itself within all Edit views. More

As an alternative to replacing the entire Field component, you may want to keep the majority of the default Field component and only swap components within. This allows you to replace the Label or Error within a field component or add additional components inside the field with beforeInput or afterInput. beforeInput and afterInput are allowed in any fields that don't contain other fields, except UI and Rich Text.

ComponentDescription
LabelOverride the default Label in the Field Component. More
ErrorOverride the default Error in the Field Component. More
beforeInputAn array of elements that will be added before input/textarea elements. More
afterInputAn array of elements that will be added after input/textarea elements. More

Cell Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Cell to use in your own components.

PropertyDescription
fieldAn object that includes the field configuration.
colIndexA unique number for the column in the list.
collectionAn object with the config of the collection that the field is in.
cellDataThe data for the field that the cell represents.
rowDataAn object with all the field values for the row.

Example
1
import React from 'react'
2
import type { Props } from 'payload/components/views/Cell'
3
import './index.scss'
4
5
const baseClass = 'custom-cell'
6
7
const CustomCell: React.FC<Props> = (props) => {
8
const { field, colIndex, collection, cellData, rowData } = props
9
10
return <span className={baseClass}>{cellData}</span>
11
}

Field Component

When writing your own custom components you can make use of a number of hooks to set data, get reactive changes to other fields, get the id of the document or interact with a context from a custom provider.

Sending and receiving values from the form

When swapping out the Field component, you'll be responsible for sending and receiving the field's value from the form itself. To do so, import the useField hook as follows:

1
import { useField } from 'payload/components/forms'
2
3
const CustomTextField: React.FC<{ path: string }> = ({ path }) => {
4
const { value, setValue } = useField<string>({ path })
5
6
7
return <input onChange={(e) => setValue(e.target.value)} value={value} />
8
}

Label Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Label.

PropertyDescription
htmlForProperty used to set for attribute for label.
labelLabel value provided in field, it can be used with i18n.
requiredA boolean value that represents if the field is required or not.

Example
1
import React from 'react'
2
import { useTranslation } from 'react-i18next'
3
4
import { getTranslation } from 'payload/utilities/getTranslation'
5
6
type Props = {
7
htmlFor?: string
8
label?: Record<string, string> | false | string
9
required?: boolean
10
}
11
12
const CustomLabel: React.FC<Props> = (props) => {
13
const { htmlFor, label, required = false } = props
14
15
const { i18n } = useTranslation()
16
17
if (label) {
18
return (<span>
19
{getTranslation(label, i18n)}
20
{required && <span className="required">*</span>}
21
</span>);
22
}
23
24
return null
25
}

Error Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Error.

PropertyDescription
messageThe error message.
showErrorA boolean value that represents if the error should be shown.

Example
1
import React from 'react'
2
3
type Props = {
4
message: string
5
showError?: boolean
6
}
7
8
const CustomError: React.FC<Props> = (props) => {
9
const { message, showError } = props
10
11
if (showError) {
12
return <p style={{color: 'red'}}>{message}</p>
13
} else return null;
14
}

afterInput and beforeInput

With these properties you can add multiple components before and after the input element. For example, you can add an absolutely positioned button to clear the current field value.

Example
1
import React from 'react'
2
import { Field } from 'payload/types'
3
4
import './style.scss'
5
6
const ClearButton: React.FC = () => {
7
return <button onClick={() => {/* ... */}}>X</button>
8
}
9
10
const titleField: Field = {
11
name: 'title',
12
type: 'text',
13
admin: {
14
components: {
15
afterInput: [ClearButton]
16
}
17
}
18
}
19
20
export default titleField;

Custom providers

As your admin customizations gets more complex you may want to share state between fields or other components. You can add custom providers to add your own context to any Payload app for use in other custom components within the admin panel. Within your config add admin.components.providers, these can be used to share context or provide other custom functionality. Read the React context docs to learn more.

Styling Custom Components

Payload exports its SCSS variables and mixins for reuse in your own custom components. This is helpful in cases where you might want to style a custom input similarly to Payload's built-in styling, so it blends more thoroughly into the existing admin UI.

To make use of Payload SCSS variables / mixins to use directly in your own components, you can import them as follows:

1
@import '~payload/scss';

Getting the current language

When developing custom components you can support multiple languages to be consistent with Payload's i18n support. The best way to do this is to add your translation resources to the i18n configuration and import useTranslation from react-i18next in your components.

For example:

1
import { useTranslation } from 'react-i18next'
2
3
const CustomComponent: React.FC = () => {
4
const { t, i18n } = useTranslation('namespace1')
5
6
return (
7
<ul>
8
<li>{t('key', { variable: 'value' })}</li>
9
<li>{t('namespace2:key', { variable: 'value' })}</li>
10
<li>{i18n.language}</li>
11
</ul>
12
)
13
}

Getting the current locale

In any custom component you can get the selected locale with useLocale hook. useLocale returns the full locale object, consisting of a label, rtl(right-to-left) property, and then code. Here is a simple example:

1
import { useLocale } from 'payload/components/utilities'
2
3
const Greeting: React.FC = () => {
4
const locale = useLocale()
5
6
const trans = {
7
en: 'Hello',
8
es: 'Hola',
9
}
10
11
return <span> {trans[locale.code]} </span>
12
}
