Swap in your own React components

While designing the Payload Admin panel, we determined it should be as minimal and straightforward as possible to allow easy customization and control. There are many times where you may want to completely control how a whole view or a field works. You might even want to add in new views entirely. In order for Payload to support this level of customization without introducing versioning / future-proofing issues, Payload provides for a pattern to supply your own React components via your Payload config.

To swap in your own React component, first, consult the list of available component overrides below. Determine the scope that corresponds to what you are trying to accomplish, and then author your React component accordingly.

Custom components will automatically be provided with all props that the default component normally accepts.

Base Component Overrides

You can override a set of admin panel-wide components by providing a component to your base Payload config's admin.components property. The following options are available:

Path Description Nav Contains the sidebar / mobile menu in its entirety. BeforeNavLinks Array of components to inject into the built-in Nav, before the links themselves. AfterNavLinks Array of components to inject into the built-in Nav, after the links. BeforeDashboard Array of components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, before the default dashboard contents. AfterDashboard Array of components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, after the default dashboard contents. Demo BeforeLogin Array of components to inject into the built-in Login, before the default login form. AfterLogin Array of components to inject into the built-in Login, after the default login form. logout.Button A custom React component. graphics.Icon Used as a graphic within the Nav component. Often represents a condensed version of a full logo. graphics.Logo The full logo to be used in contexts like the Login view. providers Define your own provider components that will wrap the Payload Admin UI. More actions Array of custom components to be rendered in the Payload Admin UI header, providing additional interactivity and functionality. views Override or create new views within the Payload Admin UI. More

Here is a full example showing how to swap some of these components for your own.

payload.config.js

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' 2 3 import { 4 MyCustomNav , 5 MyCustomLogo , 6 MyCustomIcon , 7 MyCustomAccount , 8 MyCustomDashboard , 9 MyProvider , 10 MyCustomAdminAction , 11 } from './customComponents' 12 13 export default buildConfig ( { 14 admin : { 15 components : { 16 Nav : MyCustomNav , 17 graphics : { 18 Icon : MyCustomIcon , 19 Logo : MyCustomLogo , 20 } , 21 actions : [ MyCustomAdminAction ] , 22 views : { 23 Account : MyCustomAccount , 24 Dashboard : MyCustomDashboard , 25 } , 26 providers : [ MyProvider ] , 27 } , 28 } , 29 } )

Views

You can easily swap entire views with your own by using the admin.components.views property. At the root level, Payload renders the following views by default, all of which can be overridden:

Property Description Account The Account view is used to show the currently logged in user's Account page. Dashboard The main landing page of the Admin panel.

To swap out any of these views, simply pass in your custom component to the admin.components.views property of your Payload config. For example:

1 2 { 3 4 admin : { 5 components : { 6 views : { 7 Account : MyCustomAccountView , 8 Dashboard : MyCustomDashboardView , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

For more granular control, pass a configuration object instead. Each view corresponds to its own <Route /> component in React Router v5. Payload exposes all of the properties of React Router:

Property Description Component * Pass in the component that should be rendered when a user navigates to this route. path * React Router path . See the React Router docs for more info. exact React Router exact property. More strict React Router strict property. More sensitive React Router sensitive property. More

Adding new views

To add a new view to the Admin Panel, simply add another key to the views object with at least a path and Component property. For example:

1 2 { 3 4 admin : { 5 components : { 6 views : { 7 MyCustomView : { 8 Component : MyCustomView , 9 path : '/my-custom-view' , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } , 13 } , 14 }

Routes are cascading. This means that unless explicitly given the exact property, they will match on URLs that simply start with the route's path. This is helpful when creating catch-all routes in your application. Alternatively, you could define your nested route before your parent route.

For more examples regarding how to customize components, look at the following examples.

For help on how to build your own custom view components, see building a custom view component.

Collections

You can override components on a collection-by-collection basis via the admin.components property.

Path Description BeforeList Array of components to inject before the built-in List view BeforeListTable Array of components to inject before the built-in List view's table AfterList Array of components to inject after the built-in List view AfterListTable Array of components to inject after the built-in List view's table edit.SaveButton Replace the default Save button with a custom component. Drafts must be disabled edit.SaveDraftButton Replace the default Save Draft button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled. edit.PublishButton Replace the default Publish button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled. edit.PreviewButton Replace the default Preview button with a custom component. views Override or create new views within the Payload Admin UI. More

Here is a full example showing how to swap some of these components for your own:

Collection.ts

1 import * as React from 'react' 2 3 import { 4 CustomSaveButtonProps , 5 CustomSaveDraftButtonProps , 6 CustomPublishButtonType , 7 CustomPreviewButtonProps , 8 } from 'payload/types' 9 10 export const CustomSaveButton : CustomSaveButtonProps = ( { DefaultButton , label , save } ) => { 11 return < DefaultButton label = { label } save = { save } /> 12 } 13 14 export const CustomSaveDraftButton : CustomSaveDraftButtonProps = ( { 15 DefaultButton , 16 disabled , 17 label , 18 saveDraft , 19 } ) => { 20 return < DefaultButton label = { label } disabled = { disabled } saveDraft = { saveDraft } /> 21 } 22 23 export const CustomPublishButton : CustomPublishButtonType = ( { 24 DefaultButton , 25 disabled , 26 label , 27 publish , 28 } ) => { 29 return < DefaultButton label = { label } disabled = { disabled } publish = { publish } /> 30 } 31 32 export const CustomPreviewButton : CustomPreviewButtonProps = ( { 33 DefaultButton , 34 disabled , 35 label , 36 preview , 37 } ) => { 38 return < DefaultButton label = { label } disabled = { disabled } preview = { preview } /> 39 } 40 41 export const MyCollection : SanitizedCollectionConfig = { 42 slug : 'my-collection' , 43 admin : { 44 components : { 45 edit : { 46 SaveButton : CustomSaveButton , 47 SaveDraftButton : CustomSaveDraftButton , 48 PublishButton : CustomPublishButton , 49 PreviewButton : CustomPreviewButton , 50 } , 51 } , 52 } 53 }

Collection views

To swap out entire views on collections, you can use the admin.components.views property on the collection's config. Payload renders the following views by default, all of which can be overridden:

Property Description Edit The Edit view is used to edit a single document for a given collection. List The List view is used to show a list of documents for a given collection.

To swap out any of these views, simply pass in your custom component to the admin.components.views property of your Payload config. This will replace the entire view, including the page breadcrumbs, title, tabs, etc, as well as all nested routes.

1 2 { 3 4 admin : { 5 components : { 6 views : { 7 Edit : MyCustomEditView , 8 List : MyCustomListView , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

For help on how to build your own custom view components, see building a custom view component.

Customizing Nested Views within 'Edit' in Collections

The Edit view in collections consists of several nested views, each serving a unique purpose. You can customize these nested views using the admin.components.views.Edit property in the collection's configuration. This approach allows you to replace specific nested views while keeping the overall structure of the Edit view intact, including the page breadcrumbs, title, tabs, etc.

Here's an example of how you can customize nested views within the Edit view in collections, including the use of the actions property:

1 2 { 3 4 admin : { 5 components : { 6 views : { 7 Edit : { 8 Default : { 9 Component : MyCustomDefaultTab , 10 actions : [ CollectionEditButton ] , 11 } , 12 API : { 13 Component : MyCustomAPIView , 14 actions : [ CollectionAPIButton ] , 15 } , 16 LivePreview : { 17 Component : MyCustomLivePreviewView , 18 actions : [ CollectionLivePreviewButton ] , 19 } , 20 Version : { 21 Component : MyCustomVersionView , 22 actions : [ CollectionVersionButton ] , 23 } , 24 Versions : { 25 Component : MyCustomVersionsView , 26 actions : [ CollectionVersionsButton ] , 27 } , 28 } , 29 List : { 30 actions : [ CollectionListButton ] , 31 } , 32 } , 33 } , 34 } , 35 }

Adding New Tabs to 'Edit' View

You can also add new tabs to the Edit view by adding another key to the components.views.Edit[key] object with a path and Component property. See Custom Tabs for more information.

Globals

As with Collections, you can override components on a global-by-global basis via the admin.components property.

Path Description elements.SaveButton Replace the default Save button with a custom component. Drafts must be disabled elements.SaveDraftButton Replace the default Save Draft button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled. elements.PublishButton Replace the default Publish button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled. elements.PreviewButton Replace the default Preview button with a custom component. views Override or create new views within the Payload Admin UI. More

Global views

To swap out views for globals, you can use the admin.components.views property on the global's config. Payload renders the following views by default, all of which can be overridden:

Property Description Edit The Edit view is used to edit a single document for a given Global.

To swap out any of these views, simply pass in your custom component to the admin.components.views property of your Payload config. This will replace the entire view, including the page breadcrumbs, title, and tabs, as well as all nested views.

1 2 { 3 4 admin : { 5 components : { 6 views : { 7 Edit : MyCustomEditView , 8 } , 9 } , 10 } , 11 }

For help on how to build your own custom view components, see building a custom view component.

Customizing Nested Views within 'Edit' in Globals

Similar to collections, Globals allow for detailed customization within the Edit view. This includes the ability to swap specific nested views while maintaining the overall structure of the Edit view. You can use the admin.components.views.Edit property in the Globals configuration to achieve this, and this will only replace the nested view, leaving the page breadcrumbs, title, and tabs intact.

Here's how you can customize nested views within the Edit view in Globals, including the use of the actions property:

1 2 { 3 4 admin : { 5 components : { 6 views : { 7 Edit : { 8 Default : { 9 Component : MyCustomGlobalDefaultTab , 10 actions : [ GlobalEditButton ] , 11 } , 12 API : { 13 Component : MyCustomGlobalAPIView , 14 actions : [ GlobalAPIButton ] , 15 } , 16 LivePreview : { 17 Component : MyCustomGlobalLivePreviewView , 18 actions : [ GlobalLivePreviewButton ] , 19 } , 20 Version : { 21 Component : MyCustomGlobalVersionView , 22 actions : [ GlobalVersionButton ] , 23 } , 24 Versions : { 25 Component : MyCustomGlobalVersionsView , 26 actions : [ GlobalVersionsButton ] , 27 } , 28 } , 29 } , 30 } , 31 } , 32 }

You can also add new tabs to the Edit view by adding another key to the components.views.Edit[key] object with a path and Component property. See Custom Tabs for more information.

Custom Tabs

You can easily swap individual collection or global edit views. To do this, pass an object to the admin.components.views.Edit property of the config. Payload renders the following views by default, all of which can be overridden:

Property Description Default The Default view is the primary view in which your document is edited. Versions The Versions view is used to view the version history of a single document. More details Version The Version view is used to view a single version of a single document for a given collection. More details. API The API view is used to display the REST API JSON response for a given document. LivePreview The LivePreview view is used to display the Live Preview interface. More details

Here is an example:

1 2 export const MyCollection : SanitizedCollectionConfig = { 3 slug : 'my-collection' , 4 admin : { 5 components : { 6 views : { 7 Edit : { 8 Default : MyCustomDefaultTab , 9 Versions : MyCustomVersionsTab , 10 Version : MyCustomVersionTab , 11 API : MyCustomAPITab , 12 LivePreview : MyCustomLivePreviewTab , 13 } , 14 } , 15 } , 16 } , 17 }

To add a new tab to the Edit view, simply add another key to components.views.Edit[key] with at least a path and Component property. For example:

1 2 export const MyCollection : SanitizedCollectionConfig = { 3 slug : 'my-collection' , 4 admin : { 5 components : { 6 views : { 7 Edit : { 8 MyCustomTab : { 9 Component : MyCustomTab , 10 path : '/my-custom-tab' , 11 12 Tab : MyCustomTab 13 } , 14 AnotherCustomView : { 15 Component : AnotherCustomView , 16 path : '/another-custom-view' , 17 18 Tab : { 19 label : 'Another Custom View' , 20 href : '/another-custom-view' , 21 } 22 } , 23 } , 24 } , 25 } , 26 } , 27 }

Building a custom view component

Your custom view components will be given all the props that a React Router <Route /> typically would receive, as well as two props from Payload:

Prop Description user The currently logged in user. Will be null if no user is logged in. canAccessAdmin * If the currently logged in user is allowed to access the admin panel or not.

It's up to you to secure your custom views. If your view requires a user to be logged in or to have certain access rights, you should handle that within your view component yourself.

Example

You can find examples of custom views in the Payload source code /test/admin/components/views folder. There, you'll find two custom views:

A custom view that uses the DefaultTemplate , which is the built-in Payload template that displays the sidebar and "eyebrow nav" A custom view that uses the MinimalTemplate - which is just a centered template used for things like logging in or out

To see how to pass in your custom views to create custom views of your own, take a look at the admin.components.views property of the Payload test admin config.

Fields

All Payload fields support the ability to swap in your own React components. So, for example, instead of rendering a default Text input, you might need to render a color picker that provides the editor with a custom color picker interface to restrict the data entered to colors only.

Don't see a built-in field type that you need? Build it! Using a combination of custom validation and custom components, you can override the entirety of how a component functions within the admin panel and effectively create your own field type.

Fields support the following custom components:

Component Description Filter Override the text input that is presented in the List view when a user is filtering documents by the customized field. Cell Used in the List view's table to represent a table-based preview of the data stored in the field. More Field Swap out the field itself within all Edit views. More

As an alternative to replacing the entire Field component, you may want to keep the majority of the default Field component and only swap components within. This allows you to replace the Label or Error within a field component or add additional components inside the field with beforeInput or afterInput . beforeInput and afterInput are allowed in any fields that don't contain other fields, except UI and Rich Text.

Component Description Label Override the default Label in the Field Component. More Error Override the default Error in the Field Component. More beforeInput An array of elements that will be added before input / textarea elements. More afterInput An array of elements that will be added after input / textarea elements. More

Cell Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Cell to use in your own components.

Property Description field An object that includes the field configuration. colIndex A unique number for the column in the list. collection An object with the config of the collection that the field is in. cellData The data for the field that the cell represents. rowData An object with all the field values for the row.

Example

1 import React from 'react' 2 import type { Props } from 'payload/components/views/Cell' 3 import './index.scss' 4 5 const baseClass = 'custom-cell' 6 7 const CustomCell : React . FC < Props > = (props) => { 8 const { field , colIndex , collection , cellData , rowData } = props 9 10 return < span className = { baseClass } > { cellData } </ span > 11 }

Field Component

When writing your own custom components you can make use of a number of hooks to set data, get reactive changes to other fields, get the id of the document or interact with a context from a custom provider.

Sending and receiving values from the form

When swapping out the Field component, you'll be responsible for sending and receiving the field's value from the form itself. To do so, import the useField hook as follows:

1 import { useField } from 'payload/components/forms' 2 3 const CustomTextField : React . FC < { path : string } > = ( { path } ) => { 4 const { value , setValue } = useField < string > ( { path } ) 5 6 7 return < input onChange = { ( e ) => setValue ( e . target . value ) } value = { value } /> 8 }

For more information regarding the hooks that are available to you while you build custom components, including the useField hook, click here.

Label Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Label.

Property Description htmlFor Property used to set for attribute for label. label Label value provided in field, it can be used with i18n. required A boolean value that represents if the field is required or not.

Example

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { useTranslation } from 'react-i18next' 3 4 import { getTranslation } from 'payload/utilities/getTranslation' 5 6 type Props = { 7 htmlFor ? : string 8 label ? : Record < string , string > | false | string 9 required ? : boolean 10 } 11 12 const CustomLabel : React . FC < Props > = (props) => { 13 const { htmlFor , label , required = false } = props 14 15 const { i18n } = useTranslation ( ) 16 17 if ( label ) { 18 return ( < span > 19 { getTranslation ( label , i18n ) } 20 { required && < span className = " required " > * </ span > } 21 </ span > ) ; 22 } 23 24 return null 25 }

Error Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Error.

Property Description message The error message. showError A boolean value that represents if the error should be shown.

Example

1 import React from 'react' 2 3 type Props = { 4 message : string 5 showError ? : boolean 6 } 7 8 const CustomError : React . FC < Props > = (props) => { 9 const { message , showError } = props 10 11 if ( showError ) { 12 return < p style = { { color : 'red' } } > { message } </ p > 13 } else return null ; 14 }

afterInput and beforeInput

With these properties you can add multiple components before and after the input element. For example, you can add an absolutely positioned button to clear the current field value.

Example

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { Field } from 'payload/types' 3 4 import './style.scss' 5 6 const ClearButton : React . FC = ( ) => { 7 return < button onClick = { ( ) => { } } > X </ button > 8 } 9 10 const titleField : Field = { 11 name : 'title' , 12 type : 'text' , 13 admin : { 14 components : { 15 afterInput : [ ClearButton ] 16 } 17 } 18 } 19 20 export default titleField ;

Custom providers

As your admin customizations gets more complex you may want to share state between fields or other components. You can add custom providers to add your own context to any Payload app for use in other custom components within the admin panel. Within your config add admin.components.providers , these can be used to share context or provide other custom functionality. Read the React context docs to learn more.

Styling Custom Components

Payload exports its SCSS variables and mixins for reuse in your own custom components. This is helpful in cases where you might want to style a custom input similarly to Payload's built-in styling, so it blends more thoroughly into the existing admin UI.

To make use of Payload SCSS variables / mixins to use directly in your own components, you can import them as follows:

1 @ import '~payload/scss' ;

Getting the current language

When developing custom components you can support multiple languages to be consistent with Payload's i18n support. The best way to do this is to add your translation resources to the i18n configuration and import useTranslation from react-i18next in your components.

For example:

1 import { useTranslation } from 'react-i18next' 2 3 const CustomComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 4 const { t , i18n } = useTranslation ( 'namespace1' ) 5 6 return ( 7 < ul > 8 < li > { t ( 'key' , { variable : 'value' } ) } </ li > 9 < li > { t ( 'namespace2:key' , { variable : 'value' } ) } </ li > 10 < li > { i18n . language } </ li > 11 </ ul > 12 ) 13 }

Getting the current locale

In any custom component you can get the selected locale with useLocale hook. useLocale returns the full locale object, consisting of a label , rtl (right-to-left) property, and then code . Here is a simple example: