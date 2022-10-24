Array Field
Example uses:
- A "slider" with an image (upload field) and a caption (text field)
- Navigational structures where editors can specify nav items containing pages (relationship field), an "open in new tab" checkbox field
- Event agenda "timeslots" where you need to specify start & end time (date field), label (text field), and Learn More page relationship
Config
|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
label
|Text used as the heading in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language. Auto-generated from name if not defined.
fields *
|Array of field types to correspond to each row of the Array.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
minRows
|A number for the fewest allowed items during validation when a value is present.
maxRows
|A number for the most allowed items during validation when a value is present.
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide an array of row data to be used for this field's default value. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. If enabled, a separate, localized set of all data within this Array will be kept, so there is no need to specify each nested field as
localized.
required
|Require this field to have a value.
labels
|Customize the row labels appearing in the Admin dashboard.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
interfaceName
|Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.
dbName
|Custom table name for the field when using SQL database adapter (Postgres). Auto-generated from name if not defined.
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Admin Config
In addition to the default field admin config, you can adjust the following properties:
|Option
|Description
initCollapsed
|Set the initial collapsed state
isSortable
|Disable array order sorting by setting this value to
false
components.RowLabel
|Function or React component to be rendered as the label on the array row. Receives
({ data, index, path }) as args
Example
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
import { RowLabelArgs } from 'payload/dist/admin/components/forms/RowLabel/types'
3
4
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
5
slug: 'example-collection',
6
fields: [
7
{
8
name: 'slider', // required
9
type: 'array', // required
10
label: 'Image Slider',
11
minRows: 2,
12
maxRows: 10,
13
interfaceName: 'CardSlider', // optional
14
labels: {
15
singular: 'Slide',
16
plural: 'Slides',
17
},
18
fields: [
19
// required
20
{
21
name: 'title',
22
type: 'text',
23
},
24
{
25
name: 'image',
26
type: 'upload',
27
relationTo: 'media',
28
required: true,
29
},
30
{
31
name: 'caption',
32
type: 'text',
33
},
34
],
35
admin: {
36
components: {
37
RowLabel: ({ data, index }: RowLabelArgs) => {
38
return data?.title || `Slide ${String(index).padStart(2, '0')}`
39
},
40
},
41
},
42
},
43
],
44
}
