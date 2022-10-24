You are currently viewing documentation for version 2 of Payload.

One of Payload's goals is to build the best rich text editor experience that we possibly can. We want to combine the beauty and polish of the Medium editing experience with the strength and features of the Notion editor - all in one place.

Classically, we've used SlateJS to work toward this goal, but building custom elements into Slate has proven to be more difficult than we'd like, and we've been keeping our options open.

Payload's Lexical rich text editor is currently in beta. It's stable enough to use as you build on Payload, so if you're up for helping us fine-tune it, you should use it. But if you're looking for stability, use Slate instead.

Lexical is extremely impressive and trivializes a lot of the hard parts of building new elements into a rich text editor. It has a few distinct advantages over Slate, including the following:

A "/" menu, which allows editors to easily add new elements while never leaving their keyboard A "hover" toolbar that pops up if you select text It supports Payload blocks natively, directly within your rich text editor Custom elements, called "features", are much easier to build in Lexical vs. Slate

To use the Lexical editor, first you need to install it:

1 npm install @payloadcms / richtext - lexical

Once you have it installed, you can pass it to your top-level Payload config as follows:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' 2 import { lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 export default buildConfig ( { 5 collections : [ 6 7 ] , 8 9 editor : lexicalEditor ( { } ) 10 } )

You can also override Lexical settings on a field-by-field basis as follows:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 import { 3 lexicalEditor 4 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 5 6 export const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 7 slug : 'pages' , 8 fields : [ 9 { 10 name : 'content' , 11 type : 'richText' , 12 13 editor : lexicalEditor ( { } ) 14 } 15 ] 16 }

Extending the lexical editor with Features

Lexical has been designed with extensibility in mind. Whether you're aiming to introduce new functionalities or tweak the existing ones, Lexical makes it seamless for you to bring those changes to life.

Features: The Building Blocks

At the heart of Lexical's customization potential are "features". While Lexical ships with a set of default features we believe are essential for most use cases, the true power lies in your ability to redefine, expand, or prune these as needed.

If you remove all the default features, you're left with a blank editor. You can then add in only the features you need, or you can build your own custom features from scratch.

Integrating New Features

To weave in your custom features, utilize the features prop when initializing the Lexical Editor. Here's a basic example of how this is done:

1 import { 2 BlocksFeature , 3 LinkFeature , 4 UploadFeature , 5 lexicalEditor 6 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 7 import { Banner } from '../blocks/Banner' 8 import { CallToAction } from '../blocks/CallToAction' 9 10 { 11 editor : lexicalEditor ( { 12 features : ( { defaultFeatures } ) => [ 13 ... defaultFeatures , 14 LinkFeature ( { 15 16 17 fields : [ 18 { 19 name : 'rel' , 20 label : 'Rel Attribute' , 21 type : 'select' , 22 hasMany : true , 23 options : [ 'noopener' , 'noreferrer' , 'nofollow' ] , 24 admin : { 25 description : 26 'The rel attribute defines the relationship between a linked resource and the current document. This is a custom link field.' , 27 } , 28 } , 29 ] , 30 } ) , 31 UploadFeature ( { 32 collections : { 33 uploads : { 34 35 36 fields : [ 37 { 38 name : 'caption' , 39 type : 'richText' , 40 editor : lexicalEditor ( ) , 41 } , 42 ] , 43 } , 44 } , 45 } ) , 46 47 48 BlocksFeature ( { 49 blocks : [ 50 Banner , 51 CallToAction , 52 ] , 53 } ) , 54 ] 55 } ) 56 }

Features overview

Here's an overview of all the included features:

Feature Name Included by default Description BoldTextFeature Yes Handles the bold text format ItalicTextFeature Yes Handles the italic text format UnderlineTextFeature Yes Handles the underline text format StrikethroughTextFeature Yes Handles the strikethrough text format SubscriptTextFeature Yes Handles the subscript text format SuperscriptTextFeature Yes Handles the superscript text format InlineCodeTextFeature Yes Handles the inline-code text format ParagraphFeature Yes Handles paragraphs. Since they are already a key feature of lexical itself, this Feature mainly handles the Slash and Add-Block menu entries for paragraphs HeadingFeature Yes Adds Heading Nodes (by default, H1 - H6, but that can be customized) AlignFeature Yes Allows you to align text left, centered and right IndentFeature Yes Allows you to indent text with the tab key UnorderedListFeature Yes Adds unordered lists (ul) OrderedListFeature Yes Adds ordered lists (ol) CheckListFeature Yes Adds checklists LinkFeature Yes Allows you to create internal and external links RelationshipFeature Yes Allows you to create block-level (not inline) relationships to other documents BlockQuoteFeature Yes Allows you to create block-level quotes UploadFeature Yes Allows you to create block-level upload nodes - this supports all kinds of uploads, not just images HorizontalRuleFeature Yes Horizontal rules / separators. Basically displays an <hr> element BlocksFeature No Allows you to use Payload's Blocks Field directly inside your editor. In the feature props, you can specify the allowed blocks - just like in the Blocks field. TreeViewFeature No Adds a debug box under the editor, which allows you to see the current editor state live, the dom, as well as time travel. Very useful for debugging

Creating your own, custom Feature

Creating your own custom feature requires deep knowledge of the Lexical editor. We recommend you take a look at the Lexical documentation first - especially the "concepts" section.

Next, take a look at the features we've already built - understanding how they work will help you understand how to create your own. There is no difference between the features included by default and the ones you create yourself - since those features are all isolated from the "core", you have access to the same APIs, whether the feature is part of payload or not!

Converters

Lexical => HTML

Lexical saves data in JSON, but can also generate its HTML representation via two main methods:

Outputting HTML from the Collection: Create a new field in your collection to convert saved JSON content to HTML. Payload generates and outputs the HTML for use in your frontend. Generating HTML on any server Convert JSON to HTML on-demand on the server.

The editor comes with built-in HTML serializers, simplifying the process of converting JSON to HTML.

Outputting HTML from the Collection

To add HTML generation directly within the collection, follow the example below:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 import { 4 HTMLConverterFeature , 5 lexicalEditor , 6 lexicalHTML 7 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 8 9 const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 10 slug : 'pages' , 11 fields : [ 12 { 13 name : 'nameOfYourRichTextField' , 14 type : 'richText' , 15 editor : lexicalEditor ( { 16 features : ( { defaultFeatures } ) => [ 17 ... defaultFeatures , 18 19 20 HTMLConverterFeature ( { } ) , 21 ] , 22 } ) , 23 } , 24 lexicalHTML ( 'nameOfYourRichTextField' , { name : 'nameOfYourRichTextField_html' } ) , 25 ] , 26 }

The lexicalHTML() function creates a new field that automatically converts the referenced lexical richText field into HTML through an afterRead hook.

Generating HTML anywhere on the server:

If you wish to convert JSON to HTML ad-hoc, use this code snippet:

1 import type { SerializedEditorState } from 'lexical' 2 import { 3 type SanitizedEditorConfig , 4 convertLexicalToHTML , 5 consolidateHTMLConverters , 6 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 7 8 async function lexicalToHTML ( editorData : SerializedEditorState , editorConfig : SanitizedEditorConfig ) { 9 return await convertLexicalToHTML ( { 10 converters : consolidateHTMLConverters ( { editorConfig } ) , 11 data : editorData , 12 } ) 13 }

This method employs convertLexicalToHTML from @payloadcms/richtext-lexical , which converts the serialized editor state into HTML.

Because every Feature is able to provide html converters, and because the htmlFeature can modify those or provide their own, we need to consolidate them with the default html Converters using the consolidateHTMLConverters function.

Creating your own HTML Converter

HTML Converters are typed as HTMLConverter , which contains the node type it should handle, and a function that accepts the serialized node from the lexical editor, and outputs the HTML string. Here's the HTML Converter of the Upload node as an example:

1 import type { HTMLConverter } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 2 import payload from 'payload' 3 4 const UploadHTMLConverter : HTMLConverter < SerializedUploadNode > = { 5 converter : async ( { node } ) => { 6 const uploadDocument = await payload . findByID ( { 7 id : node . value . id , 8 collection : node . relationTo , 9 } ) 10 const url = ( payload ?. config ?. serverURL || '' ) + uploadDocument ?. url 11 12 if ( ! ( uploadDocument ?. mimeType as string ) ?. startsWith ( 'image' ) ) { 13 14 return ` ` 15 } 16 17 return ` <img src=" ${ url } " alt=" ${ uploadDocument ?. filename } " width=" ${ uploadDocument ?. width } " height=" ${ uploadDocument ?. height } "/> ` 18 } , 19 nodeTypes : [ UploadNode . getType ( ) ] , 20 }

As you can see, we have access to all the information saved in the node (for the Upload node, this is value and relationTo ) and we can use that to generate the HTML.

The convertLexicalToHTML is part of @payloadcms/richtext-lexical automatically handles traversing the editor state and calling the correct converter for each node.

Embedding the HTML Converter in your Feature

You can embed your HTML Converter directly within your custom Feature , allowing it to be handled automatically by the consolidateHTMLConverters function. Here is an example:

1 export const UploadFeature = ( props ? : UploadFeatureProps ) : FeatureProvider => { 2 return { 3 feature : ( ) => { 4 return { 5 nodes : [ 6 { 7 converters : { 8 html : yourHTMLConverter , 9 } , 10 node : UploadNode , 11 type : UploadNode . getType ( ) , 12 13 } , 14 ] , 15 plugins : [ ] , 16 props : props , 17 slashMenu : { } , 18 } 19 } , 20 key : 'upload' , 21 } 22 }

Headless Editor

Lexical provides a seamless way to perform conversions between various other formats:

HTML to Lexical (or, importing HTML into the lexical editor)

Markdown to Lexical (or, importing Markdown into the lexical editor)

Lexical to Markdown

A headless editor can perform such conversions outside of the main editor instance. Follow this method to initiate a headless editor:

1 import { createHeadlessEditor } from '@lexical/headless' 2 import { 3 getEnabledNodes , 4 sanitizeEditorConfig , 5 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 6 7 const yourEditorConfig ; 8 9 const headlessEditor = createHeadlessEditor ( { 10 nodes : getEnabledNodes ( { 11 editorConfig : sanitizeEditorConfig ( yourEditorConfig ) , 12 } ) , 13 } )

Getting the editor config

As you can see, you need to provide an editor config in order to create a headless editor. This is because the editor config is used to determine which nodes & features are enabled, and which converters are used.

To get the editor config, simply import the default editor config and adjust it - just like you did inside of the editor: lexicalEditor({}) property:

1 import { defaultEditorConfig , defaultEditorFeatures } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 2 3 const yourEditorConfig = defaultEditorConfig 4 5 6 yourEditorConfig . features = [ 7 ... defaultEditorFeatures , 8 9 ]

HTML => Lexical

Once you have your headless editor instance, you can use it to convert HTML to Lexical:

1 import { $generateNodesFromDOM } from '@lexical/html' 2 import { $getRoot , $getSelection } from 'lexical' 3 import { JSDOM } from 'jsdom' ; 4 5 headlessEditor . update ( ( ) => { 6 7 const dom = new JSDOM ( htmlString ) 8 9 10 const nodes = $generateNodesFromDOM ( headlessEditor , dom . window . document ) 11 12 13 $getRoot ( ) . select ( ) 14 15 16 const selection = $getSelection ( ) 17 selection . insertNodes ( nodes ) 18 } , { discrete : true } ) 19 20 21 const editorJSON = headlessEditor . getEditorState ( ) . toJSON ( )

Functions prefixed with a $ can only be run inside of an editor.update() or editorState.read() callback.

This has been taken from the lexical serialization & deserialization docs.

Note:

Using the discrete: true flag ensures instant updates to the editor state. If immediate reading of the updated state isn't necessary, you can omit the flag.

Markdown => Lexical

Convert markdown content to the Lexical editor format with the following:

1 import { $convertFromMarkdownString } from '@lexical/markdown' 2 import { sanitizeEditorConfig } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 const yourSanitizedEditorConfig = sanitizeEditorConfig ( yourEditorConfig ) 5 const markdown = ` # Hello World ` 6 7 headlessEditor . update ( ( ) => { $convertFromMarkdownString ( markdown , yourSanitizedEditorConfig . features . markdownTransformers ) } , { discrete : true } ) 8 9 10 const editorJSON = headlessEditor . getEditorState ( ) . toJSON ( )

Lexical => Markdown

Export content from the Lexical editor into Markdown format using these steps:

Import your current editor state into the headless editor. Convert and fetch the resulting markdown string.

Here's the code for it:

1 import { $convertToMarkdownString } from '@lexical/markdown' 2 import { sanitizeEditorConfig } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 import type { SerializedEditorState } from "lexical" 4 5 const yourSanitizedEditorConfig = sanitizeEditorConfig ( yourEditorConfig ) 6 const yourEditorState : SerializedEditorState 7 8 9 try { 10 headlessEditor . setEditorState ( headlessEditor . parseEditorState ( yourEditorState ) ) 11 } catch ( e ) { 12 logger . error ( { err : e } , 'ERROR parsing editor state' ) 13 } 14 15 16 let markdown : string 17 headlessEditor . getEditorState ( ) . read ( ( ) => { 18 markdown = $convertToMarkdownString ( yourSanitizedEditorConfig ?. features ?. markdownTransformers ) 19 } )

The .setEditorState() function immediately updates your editor state. Thus, there's no need for the discrete: true flag when reading the state afterward.

Lexical => Plain Text

Export content from the Lexical editor into plain text using these steps:

Import your current editor state into the headless editor. Convert and fetch the resulting plain text string.

Here's the code for it:

1 import type { SerializedEditorState } from "lexical" 2 import { $getRoot } from "lexical" 3 4 const yourEditorState : SerializedEditorState 5 6 7 try { 8 headlessEditor . setEditorState ( headlessEditor . parseEditorState ( yourEditorState ) ) 9 } catch ( e ) { 10 logger . error ( { err : e } , 'ERROR parsing editor state' ) 11 } 12 13 14 const plainTextContent = headlessEditor . getEditorState ( ) . read ( ( ) => { 15 return $getRoot ( ) . getTextContent ( ) 16 } ) || ''

Migrating from Slate

While both Slate and Lexical save the editor state in JSON, the structure of the JSON is different.

Migration via SlateToLexicalFeature

One way to handle this is to just give your lexical editor the ability to read the slate JSON.

Simply add the SlateToLexicalFeature to your editor:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 import { 4 SlateToLexicalFeature , 5 lexicalEditor , 6 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 7 8 const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 9 slug : 'pages' , 10 fields : [ 11 { 12 name : 'nameOfYourRichTextField' , 13 type : 'richText' , 14 editor : lexicalEditor ( { 15 features : ( { defaultFeatures } ) => [ 16 ... defaultFeatures , 17 SlateToLexicalFeature ( { } ) 18 ] , 19 } ) , 20 } , 21 ] , 22 }

and done! Now, everytime this lexical editor is initialized, it converts the slate date to lexical on-the-fly. If the data is already in lexical format, it will just pass it through.

This is by far the easiest way to migrate from Slate to Lexical, although it does come with a few caveats:

There is a performance hit when initializing the lexical editor

The editor will still output the Slate data in the output JSON, as the on-the-fly converter only runs for the admin panel

The easy way to solve this: Just save the document! This overrides the slate data with the lexical data, and the next time the document is loaded, the lexical data will be used. This solves both the performance and the output issue for that specific document.

Migration via migration script

The method described above does not solve the issue for all documents, though. If you want to convert all your documents to lexical, you can use a migration script. Here's a simple example:

1 import type { Payload } from 'payload' 2 import type { YourDocumentType } from 'payload/generated-types' 3 4 import { 5 cloneDeep , 6 convertSlateToLexical , 7 defaultSlateConverters , 8 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 9 10 import { AnotherCustomConverter } from './lexicalFeatures/converters/AnotherCustomConverter' 11 12 export async function convertAll ( payload : Payload , collectionName : string , fieldName : string ) { 13 const docs : YourDocumentType [ ] = await payload . db . collections [ collectionName ] . find ( { } ) . exec ( ) 14 console . log ( ` Found ${ docs . length } ${ collectionName } docs ` ) 15 16 const converters = cloneDeep ( [ ... defaultSlateConverters , AnotherCustomConverter ] ) 17 18 19 const batchSize = 20 20 const batches = [ ] 21 for ( let i = 0 ; i < docs . length ; i += batchSize ) { 22 batches . push ( docs . slice ( i , i + batchSize ) ) 23 } 24 25 let processed = 0 26 27 for ( const batch of batches ) { 28 29 const promises = batch . map ( async ( doc : YourDocumentType ) => { 30 const richText = doc [ fieldName ] 31 32 if ( richText && Array . isArray ( richText ) && ! ( 'root' in richText ) ) { 33 const converted = convertSlateToLexical ( { 34 converters : converters , 35 slateData : richText , 36 } ) 37 38 await payload . update ( { 39 id : doc . id , 40 collection : collectionName as any , 41 data : { 42 [ fieldName ] : converted , 43 } , 44 } ) 45 } 46 } ) 47 48 49 await Promise . all ( promises ) 50 51 52 processed += batch . length 53 console . log ( ` Converted ${ processed } of ${ docs . length } ` ) 54 } 55 }

The convertSlateToLexical is the same method used in the SlateToLexicalFeature - it handles traversing the Slate JSON for you.

Do note that this script might require adjustment depending on your document structure, especially if you have nested richText fields or localization enabled.

Converting custom Slate nodes

If you have custom Slate nodes, create a custom converter for them. Here's the Upload converter as an example:

1 import type { SerializedUploadNode } from '../uploadNode.' 2 import type { SlateNodeConverter } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 export const SlateUploadConverter : SlateNodeConverter = { 5 converter ( { slateNode } ) { 6 return { 7 fields : { 8 ... slateNode . fields , 9 } , 10 format : '' , 11 relationTo : slateNode . relationTo , 12 type : 'upload' , 13 value : { 14 id : slateNode . value ?. id || '' , 15 } , 16 version : 1 , 17 } as const as SerializedUploadNode 18 } , 19 nodeTypes : [ 'upload' ] , 20 }

It's pretty simple: You get a Slate node as input, and you return the lexical node. The nodeTypes array is used to determine which Slate nodes this converter can handle.

When using a migration script, you can add your custom converters to the converters property of the convertSlateToLexical props, as seen in the example above

When using the SlateToLexicalFeature , you can add your custom converters to the converters property of the SlateToLexicalFeature props:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 import { 4 SlateToLexicalFeature , 5 lexicalEditor , 6 defaultSlateConverters 7 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 8 9 import { YourCustomConverter } from '../converters/YourCustomConverter' 10 11 const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 12 slug : 'pages' , 13 fields : [ 14 { 15 name : 'nameOfYourRichTextField' , 16 type : 'richText' , 17 editor : lexicalEditor ( { 18 features : ( { defaultFeatures } ) => [ 19 ... defaultFeatures , 20 SlateToLexicalFeature ( { 21 converters : [ 22 ... defaultSlateConverters , 23 YourCustomConverter 24 ] 25 } ) , 26 ] , 27 } ) , 28 } , 29 ] , 30 }

Migrating from payload-plugin-lexical

Migrating from payload-plugin-lexical works similar to migrating from Slate.

Instead of a SlateToLexicalFeature there is a LexicalPluginToLexicalFeature you can use. And instead of convertSlateToLexical you can use convertLexicalPluginToLexical .

Coming Soon

Lots more documentation will be coming soon, which will show in detail how to create your own custom features within Lexical.

For now, take a look at the TypeScript interfaces and let us know if you need a hand. Much more will be coming from the Payload team on this topic soon.