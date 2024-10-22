Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Replace WordPress ACF with Payload

Replace WordPress ACF with Payload

WordPress Advanced Custom Fields (ACF), now Secure Custom Fields, was always a bandaid. With Payload, you get clean, structured data, custom fields in code, and bidirectional relationships. And unlike ACF, it's truly open source.

What is Payload?

Payload is the fastest growing, developer-first headless CMS. Next.js-native and fully TypeScript, it can power anything from enterprise websites to internal applications.

npx create-payload-app@beta

Start a New Project

Truly open source. Not a paid plug-in.

With Payload, custom fields are part of the core—no licensing fees, no extra plugins, just open-source simplicity.

Explore Docs
1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const Page: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'pages',
5
fields: [
6
{
7
name: 'myField',
8
type: 'text',
9
},
10
{
11
name: 'otherField',
12
type: 'checkbox',
13
},
14
],
15
}
16

Build your schema in code, and depart restrictive "click-ops"

Skip the endless UI clicks. In Payload, you define your schema entirely in code, reducing overhead and ensuring consistency across your project.

Explore Docs
1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
2
import { mongooseAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb';
3
import { viteBundler } from '@payloadcms/bundler-vite';
4
import { lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical';
5
6
export default buildConfig({
7
admin: { bundler: viteBundler() },
8
db: mongooseAdapter({}),
9
editor: lexicalEditor({}),
10
collections: [{
11
slug: 'pages',
12
fields: [
13
{ name: 'title', type: 'text', required: true },
14
{ name: 'content', type: 'richText', required: true },
15
],
16
}],
17
globals: [{
18
slug: 'header',
19
fields: [{ name: 'nav', type: 'array', relationTo: 'pages' }],
20
}],
21
});
22
23

Bidirectional relationships

Payload includes developer-friendly capabilities like bidirectional relationships that aren’t available in WordPress ACF.

Explore Docs
bidirectional relationships showing books for an individual author

No more bloated wp_posts table

Payload gives your data proper structure, with each collection in its own table—no more cramming everything into a single bloated table.

Explore Docs
Payload's simple database structure

Build beyond WordPress

Payload is the fully open-source alternative to WordPress.

Start a New Project

npx create-payload-app