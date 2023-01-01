Payload is the headless CMS that can help you eliminate providers like Shopify from the mix, giving you a seamless and powerful ecommerce solution that maximizes your engineering efficiency.
Powered by Payload and Next.js — our ecommerce starter kit includes everything you need to get going, and it’s completely free and open source.
Avoid the chaos of multiple platforms. Whether you’re an admin logging in to manage content or products, or an engineer that needs to build a new feature, everything happens within Payload.
Payload provides for powerful and customizable Authentication out of the box, allowing you to provide customer accounts securely and responsibly.
With Payload, you own both your APIs and your database. Write hooks to sync product meta automatically, and open your own endpoints to leverage Stripe webhooks. Goodbye platform spaghetti, hello simplicity.
Content should happen in one place. Marketing copy and product details live side-by-side, eliminating burdensome workflows and disparate systems, accelerating the content lifecycle.
A great development experience goes beyond writing code. To help you find what you need faster, browse our Community Help section, which indexes every question, answer, and comment across the Payload Discord and Github. Of course, you’re more than welcome to join those communities and create your own post as well.