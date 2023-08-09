Enhanced Error States and Nested Fields in Payload

We recently updated our user interface to include error states for nested fields, which now surfaces child fields with errors to the top-level parent fields. Now you to see all fields that need attention at a glance, making Payload’s powerful nested fields even better.

Improved designed for clarity and consistency

We have revamped the way error states are displayed in the Payload Admin UI, ensuring a consistent and unified appearance across all fields. This not only elevates the overall aesthetic of the interface but also significantly improves legibility in both light and dark modes.

This is just one step we are taking to making Payload more accessible and easy for everyone to use.