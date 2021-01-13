Introducing Payload - 2021's Node + React Headless CMS for JavaScript Developers

Hi—my name is James and I’m one of the founders of Payload CMS. After two years of development and thousands of commits, I am extremely excited to announce that Payload CMS is now available to the public. It’s our response to the surprisingly sparse JavaScript CMS market and we hope that its arrival improves the development workflow of engineers all over the world.

Payload has already been put through the test with an array of pilot projects that ranged from video game backend to full e-commerce store development, virtual event platform, and more. Through the projects we’ve released with Payload thus far, our own team’s efficiency has absolutely skyrocketed and we’re confident that it’s only going to get better from here.

Now, we’re finally ready to open up to the community.

We would greatly appreciate if you were to install Payload, give it a shot, and let us know what you think. Any type of feedback is welcome - be it about how we write our docs, about your experience using Payload in your projects, or anything else!

We needed a CMS that didn’t exist

We built Payload because, over the years, my team and I have come to understand exactly what we need out of a CMS to build projects—big or small—for our clients:

1. Self-hosted.

What happens when your hosted CMS doesn’t offer you just that one thing that you need, so you need to end up opening a REST endpoint to build it? Guess it’s time to maintain your own server or Lambda function. Seems like a racket when you could have just used a self-hosted CMS in the first place and had a server set up already. We’ve been there too many times to let that keep happening.

Third-party hosted CMS might work for simple sites where you know you’ll be able to work within their confines for the lifetime of the app, or for strictly delivering content and not ever having to worry about receiving content, but when your needs become any more advanced, a self-hosted CMS that provides you with complete control is the way to go.

Security is also a concern with third-party hosted CMS solutions. My digital design firm TRBL works with many clients that are heavily security-focused and want to maintain complete control over their databases and infrastructure. Many of them deploy their CMS within their own private networks—only accessible via VPN or similar. For these clients, maintaining control over their own code is an absolute necessity, which removes many popular third-party hosted CMS from the equation.