I have a website (next.js) and its getting the content from payload api. Currently, I have access control made so that anyone can read it, meaning anyone with the link to the api can see the json output.

The problem is that some of the content should be secret (for example a document that's available only after the user fills out a form (email address)). But with current access controls anyone that has the link can just go and see the json output straight from the API.

What's the best way of handling this in payload (+ nextjs)? Do I create a "api token" global and make it public, and then use it in all my fetch requests within the server components of my front end? Or is there a better way?