I have a website (next.js) and its getting the content from payload api. Currently, I have access control made so that anyone can read it, meaning anyone with the link to the api can see the json output.
The problem is that some of the content should be secret (for example a document that's available only after the user fills out a form (email address)). But with current access controls anyone that has the link can just go and see the json output straight from the API.
What's the best way of handling this in payload (+ nextjs)? Do I create a "api token" global and make it public, and then use it in all my fetch requests within the server components of my front end? Or is there a better way?
When you create a collection, you'll want to explicitly list permissions
For example, if you have a form submission collection, you'll want to the user to be able to "create" but maybe not read/delete/update
Or maybe you create a field on your Users collection that defines some roles, you could also differentiate by role
Documentation on Access Control:https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/collections
Regarding authentication, I would recommend reading throughhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/overview
to understand the available methods
I personally use the cookie sessions, but it all depends on your setup
So even if I don't have users in my front end (it's a simple marketing site), I would still need to create a user for this purpose and then in my server-side components log in with a user specifically created for the front-end to get the functionality I want, right?
Hmm
I think I'm misunderstanding @iamlinkus
Do you mind explaining again, I'm sorry
No worries, thanks for trying to help me.
Let me explain it with a different example.
Sure thing
I have a backend, that has an API (payload). And I have a website, a simple next.js front-end, which gets the content through the backend (payload) api. What I want to do is make the api return the content only if I fetch the content with some kind of an API key. If I don't have an API key (either through headers, or the request body), I should not be able to fetch the data.
Ahhh okay I see
Now I'm used to working with different api's and they usually require to use an API_KEY within the request headers for it to actually return the data.
So without the front-end having to actually "log in".
Right, in this case you have a few options
Is the content created by users?
Are they the owners of the documents
Generally a user would make a fetch request with their credentials, which would then provide a token or set a cookie that authorizes them
In your scenario
You want a global api key?
The content is created by the payload admin
Ok so not by users
yup
How do you want users to see the content
You dont want it to be public
So how will the users know the api key
Will you give it to them manually?
I don't want anyone having the api endpoint url being able to see the data. I want only my front-end site (using server-components) be able to fetch the data.
Ah
Ideally, I would create an API key by hand in payload, and then use that API key within my fetch requests of the front-end site.
Well
If you use the api key in fetch requests
Then the key is not secured
You could just inspect the network requests
hmm, true
oh, but wait, I'm using server components
so the requests would be server-side, the client wouldn't be able to inspect them
Oh if that is the case, why not use the Local API
https://payloadcms.com/docs/local-api/overview
and manually check if a provided key matches the one on your server
Prob is that back-end lives in another server/service 😦
Front-end is on vercel, back-end is on google cloud run.
I see, we have a similar setup at work
We have a frontend (we do manage login/reg)
an API that talks to our db and payload
and payload
Our process is
The user logs in on the frontend, payload sends an http-only cookie to the user
The user then makes a request to the API, with credentials included (the cookie storing a jwt token)
I then decrypt the JWT on our API, because the API and Payload both have the same secret key
If I can decypt the JWT I know the request was made from the site
Because they cant be tampered with
RIght, but this requires user login, which my front-end doesn't have. The content is fetched (accessed) only by the front-end code through server-side components.
I think you can also lock down requests with CSFR config
@jmikrut Any idea on how they would do this?
I'm guessing its going to be strict CSFR or something so only requests from a specific IP are valid
https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/overview#csrf-protection
Oh man, last year we worked with BMW and we had to take care of a lot of security stuff, even though the stuff (CSFR stuff mostly) we were developing for them was a marketing website without user registrations or user data or anything and it still gives me nightmares 😄
Ah well payload makes it easy
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
const config = buildConfig({
collections: [
// collections here
],
csrf: [ // whitelist of domains to allow cookie auth from
'https://your-frontend-app.com',
'https://your-other-frontend-app.com',
],
});
export default config;
So if a request doesn't come from the frontend IP
It will be blocked
That's for "cookie auth" though as it states
So
You may need to go into server.ts
and look at where the express logic is
and add cors / csrf to the express handler
Yeah, really hoping I can avoid cookie auth for this simple sitch
which is a similar process
Unless I absolutely can't
Well can you try something now
I would say, add a cors config
for starter
allowing only your frontend IP
then try to request data locally
tried it, still lets me see the output json if I'm fetching the api
can i see your payload config?
In addition, in server.ts
import cors
import cors from "cors";
then before payload init, try
app.use(
cors({
origin: [
"http://localhost:4200",
],
credentials: true,
})
);
maybe without the credentials part
that way you know cors is set on both payloads config and express
(not sure if payloads auto sets cors on express)
import cors from "cors";
import { buildConfig } from "payload/config";
import path from "path";
import { cloudStorage } from "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage";
import { gcsAdapter } from "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/gcs";
// import Examples from './collections/Examples';
import Users from "./collections/Users";
// Globals
import Homepage from "./globals/Homepage";
import About from "./globals/About";
// Assets Collections
import Logos from "./collections/Logos";
import Icons from "./collections/Icons";
const gcAdapter = gcsAdapter({
bucket: process.env.GCS_BUCKET,
options: {
credentials: JSON.parse(process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS || "{}"),
},
});
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_URL,
// cors: [process.env.FRONTEND_URL],
cors: ["lol"],
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
globals: [
Homepage,
About,
// Add Globals here
],
collections: [
Logos,
Icons,
Users,
// Add Collections here
// Examples,
],
plugins: [
cloudStorage({
collections: {
logos: {
adapter: gcAdapter,
disableLocalStorage: true,
disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
prefix: "logos",
},
icons: {
adapter: gcAdapter,
disableLocalStorage: true,
disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
prefix: "icons",
},
},
}),
],
localization: {
locales: ["en", "lt", "de"],
defaultLocale: "en",
fallback: true,
},
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "payload-types.ts"),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql"),
},
});
cors: "lol" ?
lol
😄
oh you removed it for example
ok
yeah, tried having something random and see if I still see the output
ok and your server.ts
but shouldn't this setting work already if I set it within my payload config?
its simple enough where it would be silly not to try
also add the csrf array with the same url as your frontend
export default buildConfig({
serverURL:
process.env.NODE_ENV === "production"
? process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_PROD
: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_DEV,
admin: {
user: Admins.slug,
},
cors: [
"http://localhost:4200",
],
csrf: [
"http://localhost:4200",
],
Ok, are we trying to see whether setting up cors and csrf will prevent anyone with the api url seeing the output json?
yes
We want to set cors / csrf on BOTH payload
and the server.ts
to make double sure
kk, one min
ok, so my config is:
cors: [process.env.FRONTEND_URL],
And my server.ts looks like:
import express from "express";
import payload from "payload";
import cors from "cors";
require("dotenv").config();
const app = express();
app.use(
cors({
origin: [process.env.FRONTEND_URL],
credentials: true,
})
);
// Redirect root to Admin panel
app.get("/", (_, res) => {
res.redirect("/admin");
});
const start = async () => {
// Initialize Payload
await payload.init({
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
express: app,
onInit: async () => {
payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`);
},
});
// Add your own express routes here
app.listen(process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT);
};
start();
Going to
http://localhost:8000/api/globals/about
still lets me see all the content
localhost:8000 being my payload url
hmmmm
what about csrf on payload config?
did you add that too
cors: [
"http://localhost:4200
",
],
csrf: [
"http://localhost:4200
",
],
oh sorry yeah
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_URL,
cors: [process.env.FRONTEND_URL],
csrf: [process.env.FRONTEND_URL],
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
...
cool and server reloaded?
yup
weird
ok lets just try a basic middleware example
// Define a list of allowed IP addresses
const allowedIPs = ['127.0.0.1'];
function ipFilter(req, res, next) {
const clientIP = req.ip;
if (allowedIPs.includes(clientIP)) {
next();
} else {
res.status(403).send('Access denied');
}
}
app.use(ipFilter);
That would technically restrict it to only a certain IP
(express)
not to say someone couldnt try ip spoofing
but lets see if at least that works
yes, getting access denied
Niceee
😄
when going straight to the api url
😄
Niceeee
You can further harden things
and make spoofing harder to do, or prevent it
I'd read a bit abouthttps://expressjs.com/en/guide/behind-proxies.html
But for a basic use case, that middleware does work
But what does this mean for payload.config that had both csrf and cors setup to only allow the localhost and it didn't work.
Well
It's not for every request IIRC
It's for requests with Auth enabled
Is what payload handles
got it
alsohttps://www.npmjs.com/package/helmet
is good for security
maybe you can harden the ip approach
well, another prob is that without setting up an additional service in google cloud and doing a bunch of configs I won't be able to have a static ip for the front-end, so I'll have to search for a better solution not using IP's 😄
@Jarrod @jacobsfletch do you guys have any input on this scenario?
Hopefuly I'm not missing anything important that makes this kind of thing easier
Or worst case resort to trying out the programmatic login route if I won't manage to find a solution for a simple API key that would be set both on payload instance env vars and in the front-end server-side code
Yeah I guess I'm just not familiar enough with your setup. Generally, anything on the frontend is visisble to the public
Yup, I just thought of this situation when testing payload and wondered if there's a graceful/easy solution for that
Ideally, this would suffice to get the content from the API
const res = await fetch('https://backend.com/api/about', {
headers: {
'api-key': 'dawoiawiodoaiwjdo',
},
})
while still preventing anyone visiting
https://backend.com/api/about
in their browser and seeing all the content publicly
oh
I guess you could make a new user
Get their JWT token
thenhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/overview#identifying-users-via-the-authorization-header
make your website requests use the token
obvs though anyone could see the token on the frontend in the network tab
not if you fetch on the server, not the client
Then yes, that should work nciely
nicely*
Right but wasn't sure if it fit your reqs
Create a user for the third-party app, and log in each time to receive a token before you attempt to access any protected actions
Enable API key support for the Collection, where you can generate a non-expiring API key per user in the collection
per-user
But in this case, its one user
and only the server will see it
so that can work
Oh, it's for collections only, no globals 😦
Oh man this would solve all my problems if it was available for globals too 😄
hmm
its not for globals?
that seems odd
yeah, it’s specifically stated that it’s for collections. Globals don’t have an ‘auth’ option
I think auth for Globals is a sound feature req to make
https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967104816893530222/1007375737961054268
Looks like people have discussed / built workaroudns
How about just limiting access by the API token using Payload's access control mechanism?
You could create a plugin that attaches that access control to all collections and globals.
The access control function could be just coded in a way that it checks the headers of the request if it matches one of the registered API clients
that's exactly what I'm trying out right now
Yeah, sorry if I it already came up somewhere in the conversation. I couldn't read it all 😅
Yeah no, it just came up when @thisisnotchris found a community help archive thread (thank you @thisisnotchris ❤️) but thanks for your input too, @Jesse Sivonen !
Remember to mark this thread as answered
Yep, once I'll have this working I will!
YES, it works perfectly!!
Thank you @thisisnotchris & @Jesse Sivonen !
For anyone finding this thread, here's my solution (pitch in anyone if you would do it differently):
I have an access control function
isFrontEndOrAdmin
which looks like this:
import { Access } from "payload/types";
export const isFrontEnd: Access = ({ req }) => {
// Check if the request has an api-key header and compare it to the preset variable
// OR if a user is logged in (for them to be able to see it in the admin panel
if (req?.headers["api-key"] === process.env.PAYLOAD_API_KEY || req?.user) {
return true;
}
// Reject everyone else
return false;
};
And in my global I use the
access
option like this:
access: {
read: isFrontEnd,
},
This will allow to fetch the data through the front-end using an api-key header, but will prevent anyone without the api key to see the data (including anyone going directly to the api endpoint url). For it to be safer, you should only fetch with this api key header from the server (server components), because fetching on the client will expose the api key to anyone able to use dev tools 😄
Hey all back from lunch!
So glad you figured it out 😄
super late to the party
good answers, api key sounded like what you were needing
@iamlinkus Just for good measure
Is your comparison logic safe enough?
Please someone else correct me but I can imagine this scenario (logs true)
const req = {
headers: {
"api-key": false
}
}
const process = {
env: {
PAYLOAD_API_KEY: false
}
}
if (req?.headers["api-key"] === process.env.PAYLOAD_API_KEY) {
console.log(true)
} else {
console.log(false)
}
your comparison logic is
if (req?.headers["api-key"] === process.env.PAYLOAD_API_KEY || req?.user) {
return true;
}
if the api-key is false and env doesnt get picked up for some reason
Isn't it possible for it to return true?
Just a thought
hmm, good catch, I’ll have to look into this when I’m on my mac tomorrow
thanks @thisisnotchris
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.