SEO Plugin

This plugin allows you to easily manage SEO metadata for your application from within your admin panel. When enabled on your collections and globals, it adds a new
meta field group containing
title,
description, and
image by default. Your front-end application can then use this data to render meta tags however your application requires. For example, you would inject a
title tag into the
<head> of your page using
meta.title as its content.
As users are editing documents within the admin panel, they have the option to "auto-generate" these fields. When clicked, this plugin will execute your own custom functions that re-generate the title, description, and image. This way you can build your own SEO writing assistance directly into your application. For example, you could append your site name onto the page title, or use the document's excerpt field as the description, or even integrate with some third-party API to generate the image using AI.
To help you visualize what your page might look like in a search engine, a preview is rendered on page just beneath the meta fields. This preview is updated in real-time as you edit your metadata. There are also visual indicators to help you write effective meta, such as a character counter for the title and description fields. You can even inject your own custom fields into the
meta field group as your application requires, like
og:title or
json-ld. If you've ever used something like Yoast SEO, this plugin might feel very familiar.
meta field group to every SEO-enabled collection or global
Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like Yarn, NPM, or PNPM:
In the
plugins array of your Payload config, call the plugin with options:
collections
An array of collections slugs to enable SEO. Enabled collections receive a
meta field which is an object of title, description, and image subfields.
globals
An array of global slugs to enable SEO. Enabled globals receive a
meta field which is an object of title, description, and image subfields.
fields
An array of fields that allows you to inject your own custom fields onto the
meta field group. The following fields are provided by default:
title: text
description: textarea
image: upload (if an
uploadsCollection is provided)
preview: ui
uploadsCollection
Set the
uploadsCollection to your application's upload-enabled collection slug. This is used to provide an
image field on the
meta field group.
tabbedUI
When the
tabbedUI property is
true, it appends an
SEO tab onto your config using Payload's Tabs Field. If your collection is not already tab-enabled, meaning the first field in your config is not of type
tabs, then one will be created for you called
Content. Defaults to
false.
generateTitle
A function that allows you to return any meta title, including from document's content.
generateDescription
A function that allows you to return any meta description, including from document's content.
generateImage
A function that allows you to return any meta image, including from document's content.
generateURL
A function called by the search preview component to display the actual URL of your page.
interfaceName
Rename the meta group interface name that is generated for TypeScript and GraphQL.
fieldOverrides
Pass any valid field props to the base fields: Title, Description or Image.
All types can be directly imported:
The Templates Directory contains an official Website Template and E-commerce Template which demonstrates exactly how to configure this plugin in Payload and implement it on your front-end.