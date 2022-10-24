Root Components
Root Components are those that affect the Admin Panel at a high-level, such as the logo or the main nav. You can swap out these components with your own Custom Components to create a completely custom look and feel.
When combined with Custom CSS, you can create a truly unique experience for your users, such as white-labeling the Admin Panel to match your brand.
To override Root Components, use the
admin.components property at the root of your Payload Config:
Config Options
The following options are available:
Path
Description
An array of Custom Components to be rendered within the header of the Admin Panel, providing additional interactivity and functionality. More details.
An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, after the default dashboard contents. More details.
An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Login, after the default login form. More details.
An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Nav, after the links. More details.
An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, before the default dashboard contents. More details.
An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Login, before the default login form. More details.
An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Nav, before the links themselves. More details.
The simplified logo used in contexts like the the
The full logo used in contexts like the
An array of Custom Components to be injected above the Payload header. More details.
The button displayed in the sidebar that logs the user out. More details.
Contains the sidebar / mobile menu in its entirety. More details.
Custom React Context providers that will wrap the entire Admin Panel. More details.
Override or create new views within the Admin Panel. More details.
For details on how to build Custom Components, see Building Custom Components.
Components
actions
Actions are rendered within the header of the Admin Panel. Actions are typically used to display buttons that add additional interactivity and functionality, although they can be anything you'd like.
To add an action, use the
actions property in your
admin.components config:
Here is an example of a simple Action component:
beforeDashboard
The
beforeDashboard property allows you to inject Custom Components into the built-in Dashboard, before the default dashboard contents.
To add
beforeDashboard components, use the
admin.components.beforeDashboard property in your Payload Config:
Here is an example of a simple
beforeDashboard component:
afterDashboard
Similar to
beforeDashboard, the
afterDashboard property allows you to inject Custom Components into the built-in Dashboard, after the default dashboard contents.
To add
afterDashboard components, use the
admin.components.afterDashboard property in your Payload Config:
Here is an example of a simple
afterDashboard component:
beforeLogin
The
beforeLogin property allows you to inject Custom Components into the built-in Login view, before the default login form.
To add
beforeLogin components, use the
admin.components.beforeLogin property in your Payload Config:
Here is an example of a simple
beforeLogin component:
afterLogin
Similar to
beforeLogin, the
afterLogin property allows you to inject Custom Components into the built-in Login view, after the default login form.
To add
afterLogin components, use the
admin.components.afterLogin property in your Payload Config:
Here is an example of a simple
afterLogin component:
beforeNavLinks
The
beforeNavLinks property allows you to inject Custom Components into the built-in Nav Component, before the nav links themselves.
To add
beforeNavLinks components, use the
admin.components.beforeNavLinks property in your Payload Config:
Here is an example of a simple
beforeNavLinks component:
afterNavLinks
Similar to
beforeNavLinks, the
afterNavLinks property allows you to inject Custom Components into the built-in Nav, after the nav links.
To add
afterNavLinks components, use the
admin.components.afterNavLinks property in your Payload Config:
Here is an example of a simple
afterNavLinks component:
Nav
The
Nav property contains the sidebar / mobile menu in its entirety. Use this property to completely replace the built-in Nav with your own custom navigation.
To add a custom nav, use the
admin.components.Nav property in your Payload Config:
Here is an example of a simple
Nav component:
graphics.Icon
The
Icon property is the simplified logo used in contexts like the
Nav component. This is typically a small, square icon that represents your brand.
To add a custom icon, use the
admin.components.graphics.Icon property in your Payload Config:
Here is an example of a simple
Icon component:
graphics.Logo
The
Logo property is the full logo used in contexts like the
Login view. This is typically a larger, more detailed representation of your brand.
To add a custom logo, use the
admin.components.graphic.Logo property in your Payload Config:
Here is an example of a simple
Logo component:
Header
The
Header property allows you to inject Custom Components above the Payload header.
Examples of a custom header components might include an announcements banner, a notifications bar, or anything else you'd like to display at the top of the Admin Panel in a prominent location.
To add
Header components, use the
admin.components.header property in your Payload Config:
Here is an example of a simple
Header component:
logout.Button
The
logout.Button property is the button displayed in the sidebar that should log the user out when clicked.
To add a custom logout button, use the
admin.components.logout.Button property in your Payload Config:
Here is an example of a simple
logout.Button component: