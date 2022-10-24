Root Components are those that affect the Admin Panel at a high-level, such as the logo or the main nav. You can swap out these components with your own Custom Components to create a completely custom look and feel.

When combined with Custom CSS, you can create a truly unique experience for your users, such as white-labeling the Admin Panel to match your brand.

To override Root Components, use the admin.components property at the root of your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 8 } , 9 } , 10 } )

Config Options

The following options are available:

For details on how to build Custom Components, see Building Custom Components.

Note: You can also use set Collection Components and Global Components in their respective configs.

Components

actions

Actions are rendered within the header of the Admin Panel. Actions are typically used to display buttons that add additional interactivity and functionality, although they can be anything you'd like.

To add an action, use the actions property in your admin.components config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 actions : [ 8 '/path/to/your/component' , 9 ] , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Here is an example of a simple Action component:

1 export default function MyCustomAction ( ) { 2 return ( 3 < button onClick = { ( ) => alert ( 'Hello, world!' ) } > 4 This is a custom action component 5 </ button > 6 ) 7 }

Note: You can also use add Actions to the Edit View and List View in their respective configs.

beforeDashboard

The beforeDashboard property allows you to inject Custom Components into the built-in Dashboard, before the default dashboard contents.

To add beforeDashboard components, use the admin.components.beforeDashboard property in your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 beforeDashboard : [ 8 '/path/to/your/component' , 9 ] , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Here is an example of a simple beforeDashboard component:

1 export default function MyBeforeDashboardComponent ( ) { 2 return ( 3 < div > 4 This is a custom component injected before the Dashboard. 5 </ div > 6 ) 7 }

afterDashboard

Similar to beforeDashboard , the afterDashboard property allows you to inject Custom Components into the built-in Dashboard, after the default dashboard contents.

To add afterDashboard components, use the admin.components.afterDashboard property in your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 afterDashboard : [ 8 '/path/to/your/component' , 9 ] , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Here is an example of a simple afterDashboard component:

1 export default function MyAfterDashboardComponent ( ) { 2 return ( 3 < div > 4 This is a custom component injected after the Dashboard. 5 </ div > 6 ) 7 }

beforeLogin

The beforeLogin property allows you to inject Custom Components into the built-in Login view, before the default login form.

To add beforeLogin components, use the admin.components.beforeLogin property in your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 beforeLogin : [ 8 '/path/to/your/component' , 9 ] , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Here is an example of a simple beforeLogin component:

1 export default function MyBeforeLoginComponent ( ) { 2 return ( 3 < div > 4 This is a custom component injected before the Login form. 5 </ div > 6 ) 7 }

afterLogin

Similar to beforeLogin , the afterLogin property allows you to inject Custom Components into the built-in Login view, after the default login form.

To add afterLogin components, use the admin.components.afterLogin property in your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 afterLogin : [ 8 '/path/to/your/component' , 9 ] , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Here is an example of a simple afterLogin component:

1 export default function MyAfterLoginComponent ( ) { 2 return ( 3 < div > 4 This is a custom component injected after the Login form. 5 </ div > 6 ) 7 }

The beforeNavLinks property allows you to inject Custom Components into the built-in Nav Component, before the nav links themselves.

To add beforeNavLinks components, use the admin.components.beforeNavLinks property in your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 beforeNavLinks : [ 8 '/path/to/your/component' , 9 ] , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Here is an example of a simple beforeNavLinks component:

1 export default function MyBeforeNavLinksComponent ( ) { 2 return ( 3 < div > 4 This is a custom component injected before the Nav links. 5 </ div > 6 ) 7 }

Similar to beforeNavLinks , the afterNavLinks property allows you to inject Custom Components into the built-in Nav, after the nav links.

To add afterNavLinks components, use the admin.components.afterNavLinks property in your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 afterNavLinks : [ 8 '/path/to/your/component' , 9 ] , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Here is an example of a simple afterNavLinks component:

1 export default function MyAfterNavLinksComponent ( ) { 2 return ( 3 < p > This is a custom component injected after the Nav links. </ p > 4 ) 5 }

Nav

The Nav property contains the sidebar / mobile menu in its entirety. Use this property to completely replace the built-in Nav with your own custom navigation.

To add a custom nav, use the admin.components.Nav property in your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 Nav : '/path/to/your/component' , 8 } , 9 } , 10 } )

Here is an example of a simple Nav component:

1 import { Link } from '@payloadcms/ui' 2 3 export default function MyCustomNav ( ) { 4 return ( 5 < nav > 6 < ul > 7 < li > 8 < Link href = " /dashboard " > 9 Dashboard 10 </ Link > 11 </ li > 12 </ ul > 13 </ nav > 14 ) 15 }

graphics.Icon

The Icon property is the simplified logo used in contexts like the Nav component. This is typically a small, square icon that represents your brand.

To add a custom icon, use the admin.components.graphics.Icon property in your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 graphics : { 8 Icon : '/path/to/your/component' , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Here is an example of a simple Icon component:

1 export default function MyCustomIcon ( ) { 2 return ( 3 < img src = " /path/to/your/icon.png " alt = " My Custom Icon " /> 4 ) 5 }

graphics.Logo

The Logo property is the full logo used in contexts like the Login view. This is typically a larger, more detailed representation of your brand.

To add a custom logo, use the admin.components.graphic.Logo property in your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 graphics : { 8 Logo : '/path/to/your/component' , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Here is an example of a simple Logo component:

1 export default function MyCustomLogo ( ) { 2 return ( 3 < img src = " /path/to/your/logo.png " alt = " My Custom Logo " /> 4 ) 5 }

Header

The Header property allows you to inject Custom Components above the Payload header.

Examples of a custom header components might include an announcements banner, a notifications bar, or anything else you'd like to display at the top of the Admin Panel in a prominent location.

To add Header components, use the admin.components.header property in your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 Header : [ 8 '/path/to/your/component' 9 ] , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Here is an example of a simple Header component:

1 export default function MyCustomHeader ( ) { 2 return ( 3 < header > 4 < h1 > My Custom Header </ h1 > 5 </ header > 6 ) 7 }

logout.Button

The logout.Button property is the button displayed in the sidebar that should log the user out when clicked.

To add a custom logout button, use the admin.components.logout.Button property in your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 logout : { 8 Button : '/path/to/your/component' , 9 } 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Here is an example of a simple logout.Button component: