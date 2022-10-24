Access Control
Access control within Payload is extremely powerful while remaining easy and intuitive to manage. Declaring who should have access to what documents is no more complex than writing a simple JavaScript function that either returns a
boolean or a
query constraint to restrict which documents users can interact with.
Example use cases:
- Allowing anyone
readaccess to all
Posts
- Only allowing public access to
Posts where a
statusfield is equal to
published
- Giving only
Users with a
rolefield equal to
adminthe ability to delete
Page(s)
- Allowing anyone to create
ContactSubmissions, but only logged in users to
read,
updateor
deletethem
- Restricting a
Userto only be able to see their own
Order(s), but no others
- Allowing
Users that belong to a certain
Organizationto access only that
Organization's
Resources
Default Settings
By default, all Collections and Globals require that a user is logged in to be able to interact in any way. The default Access Control function evaluates the
user from the Express
req and returns
true if a user is logged in, and
false if not.
Default Access function:
Access Control Types
You can manage access within Payload on three different levels:
When Access Control is Executed
As you execute operations
When you perform Payload operations like
create,
read,
update, and
delete, your access control functions will be executed before any changes or operations are completed.
Within the Admin UI
The Payload Admin UI responds dynamically to the access control that you define. For example, if you restrict editing a
ExampleCollection to only users that feature a
role of
admin, the Payload Admin UI will hide the
ExampleCollection from the Admin UI entirely. This is super powerful and allows you to control who can do what with your Admin UI.
To accomplish this, Payload ships with an
Access operation, which is executed when a user logs into the Admin UI. Payload will execute each one of your access control functions, across all collections, globals, and fields, at the top level and return a response that contains a reflection of what the currently authenticated user can do with your application.
Argument Availability
If you use
id or
data within your access control functions, make sure to check that they are defined first. If they are not, then you can assume that your access control is being executed via the
access operation, to determine solely what the user can do within the Admin UI.