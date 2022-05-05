Payload's open-source demo is now available on GitHub

Payload can power native apps, websites, web apps, subscription billing engines, and anything else you can think of. Every aspect of the CMS is built so that developers can catapult their efficiency as they build out their backend and Admin UI. From being able to customize the Admin panel through custom scss or React components of your own all the way through to using Payload's Local Node API to seed data, Payload can power whatever you can dream up—all in TypeScript.

To demonstrate some of Payload's most powerful features, we've open-sourced our public demo so that you can take a look at how we at Payload make use of all the functionality that the CMS offers.

The demo can be seen at the following link:

https://demo.payloadcms.com

And the code that powers this demo can be found on GitHub:

https://github.com/payloadcms/public-demo

You can clone down the repo and run it locally on your machine to see how it all works. Instructions are located within the repo's README.md.

Features Demonstrated

The demo has a ton of features and functionality for you to check out. Here's a quick list of a few of the most visible.

Collection and Global configs

The demo includes Collections for Categories , Media , Posts , Pages , Users , Forms , and Form Submissions that all serve specific purposes.

In addition, you can see how Globals work and how they differ from Collections within Payload. Whereas Collections are groups of documents all with the same structure, Globals are "one-off" data types that work well for menus, meta data, and more. To show this, we've built a Main Menu Global directly into the demo that might be used for constructing a navigation structure for a website.

The Local Node API

One massive differentiator that Payload supports (which other headless CMS, especially SaaS options, do not) is a full Local API that allows you to run actions against Payload directly on your server, in your code.

The Local API can be used to:

Seed data

Migrate data over time from one schema to another

Access Payload data from custom Express routes or GraphQL queries / mutations

Build dynamic functionality and integrations within Hooks

Much, much more

Within the demo, we clear data every time the server starts, and then use the Local API to seed initial demo data so that we can periodically reset the demo back to its original content.