Fields Generated by Payload
Payload automatically adds fields to collections and globals based on their configuration. For example, collections receive an
id field, auth-enabled collections receive fields such as
filename.
You can override the configuration of supported generated fields by defining a top-level field with the same
name in your collection or global
fields array. Payload merges auth, upload, and version field overrides into its default field configuration, preserving properties that you do not override, including hooks. Custom ID and timestamp fields replace the generated field instead.
Example
The following auth collection further restricts writes to Payload's default
apiKey field. Field overrides replace matching access functions, so the custom functions retain Payload's default admin access boundary before applying an application role:
Document fields
The following fields are available on collections and globals without enabling authentication, uploads, or versions:
Field
Used by
Override behavior
Collections
Replaces the generated ID field. See Custom ID fields.
Collections with timestamps and all globals
Replaces the generated field. Keep this as a
Collections with timestamps and all globals
Replaces the generated field. Keep this as a
Collections with
Replaces the generated field. Keep this as a
Custom ID fields
All Collections automatically generate their own ID field. If needed, you can override this behavior by providing an explicit ID field to your config. This field should either be required or have a hook to generate the ID dynamically.
To define a custom ID field, add a top-level field with the
name property set to
id:
Authentication fields
Authentication fields are added to a collection according to its auth configuration. Payload deep-merges matching fields from your collection's
fields array into these defaults, except for the special
password override described below.
Fields
Added when
The local authentication strategy is enabled.
The
password override is also applied to the generated new-password and confirm-password fields in the Admin Panel. You may need to set
hidden: true on the override to prevent an additional field from being displayed.
The
salt and
hash fields are reserved and cannot be overridden.
Upload fields
The following fields are added to upload-enabled collections. Payload deep-merges matching fields from your collection's
fields array into these defaults.
Fields
Added when
Uploads are enabled.
Uploads are enabled, unless
Sharp
The
file field is reserved and cannot be overridden.
Version fields
The
_status field is added to collections and globals when drafts are enabled. Define a top-level
_status field to merge custom configuration into Payload's default field.
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