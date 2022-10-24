Payload automatically adds fields to collections and globals based on their configuration. For example, collections receive an id field, auth-enabled collections receive fields such as email , and upload-enabled collections receive fields such as filename .

You can override the configuration of supported generated fields by defining a top-level field with the same name in your collection or global fields array. Payload merges auth, upload, and version field overrides into its default field configuration, preserving properties that you do not override, including hooks. Custom ID and timestamp fields replace the generated field instead.

Only the fields listed on this page support overrides. Other internal fields are reserved for Payload and should not be added to your fields array.

Example

The following auth collection further restricts writes to Payload's default apiKey field. Field overrides replace matching access functions, so the custom functions build on Payload's canAccessAdmin boundary before applying an application role:

1 import { 2 canAccessAdmin , 3 type CollectionConfig , 4 type FieldAccess , 5 UnauthorizedError , 6 } from 'payload' 7 8 const canCreateOrUpdateAPIKeys : FieldAccess = async ( { req } ) => { 9 try { 10 await canAccessAdmin ( { req } ) 11 } catch ( error ) { 12 if ( error instanceof UnauthorizedError ) { 13 return false 14 } 15 16 throw error 17 } 18 19 return req . user ?. roles ?. includes ( 'api-key-admin' ) === true 20 } 21 22 export const Users : CollectionConfig = { 23 slug : 'users' , 24 auth : { 25 useAPIKey : true , 26 } , 27 fields : [ 28 { 29 name : 'apiKey' , 30 type : 'text' , 31 access : { 32 create : canCreateOrUpdateAPIKeys , 33 update : canCreateOrUpdateAPIKeys , 34 } , 35 } , 36 ] , 37 }

Document fields

The following fields are available on collections and globals without enabling authentication, uploads, or versions:

Field Used by Override behavior id Collections Replaces the generated ID field. See Custom ID fields. createdAt Collections with timestamps and all globals Replaces the generated field. Keep this as a date field. updatedAt Collections with timestamps and all globals Replaces the generated field. Keep this as a date field. deletedAt Collections with trash enabled Replaces the generated field. Keep this as a date field.

Custom ID fields

All Collections automatically generate their own ID field. If needed, you can override this behavior by providing an explicit ID field to your config. This field should either be required or have a hook to generate the ID dynamically.

To define a custom ID field, add a top-level field with the name property set to id :

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'id' , 8 required : true , 9 type : 'number' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 }

Custom ID fields can only be Number or Text fields. Custom text IDs must not contain / or . characters.

Authentication fields

Authentication fields are added to a collection according to its auth configuration. Payload deep-merges matching fields from your collection's fields array into these defaults, except for the special password override described below.

Fields Added when email , password , resetPasswordToken , resetPasswordExpiration The local authentication strategy is enabled. username auth.loginWithUsername is enabled. enableAPIKey (legacy), apiKey , apiKeyIndex , hasAPIKey auth.useAPIKey is enabled. _verified , _verificationToken auth.verify is enabled. loginAttempts , lockUntil auth.maxLoginAttempts is greater than 0 . sessions auth.useSessions is enabled.

The password override is also applied to the generated new-password and confirm-password fields in the Admin Panel. You may need to set hidden: true on the override to prevent an additional field from being displayed.

The salt and hash fields are reserved and cannot be overridden.

Upload fields

The following fields are added to upload-enabled collections. Payload deep-merges matching fields from your collection's fields array into these defaults.

Fields Added when filename , mimeType , filesize , width , height , url , thumbnailURL Uploads are enabled. focalX , focalY Focal points are enabled, or imageSizes or resizeOptions is configured. sizes imageSizes is configured. Matching fields nested under sizes are also merged recursively.

The file field is reserved and cannot be overridden.

Version fields