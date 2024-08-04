How To Build An E-commerce Site With Next.js

Earlier this year we released the official E-commerce Template which was a game-changer for those who wish to build high performance e-commerce sites all in one place. This template significantly improved the UX and DX of working with headless-commerce setups like Shopify by flattening the stack and eliminating the need to maintain site content across multiple headless platforms.

But like all Payload apps, this still requires your project to have its own front-end, and although we built one, there’s an unnecessary learning curve and complexity with this setup. Not only do you have to maintain and deploy them separately (and synchronously), there’s an added complexity of securing your apps across domains and ports.

We want to make the web simpler, not more complex, and one way to do this is by serving your front-end directly alongside Payload. This itself is nothing new, we’ve written about this extensively in the past and even maintain this official Custom Server Example. But what this ultimately means is that you can start with the fun stuff on day 1 instead of losing your mind getting to an MVP.

So today, we took our E-commerce Template to the next level by adding a beautifully designed, production-ready website right alongside your Payload app. This means that you can go from initial clone to first sale within minutes.