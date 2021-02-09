NextJS, Payload, and TypeScript in a Single Express Server Boilerplate

An example of how this approach can be leveraged is by running a full NextJS site on the same Express app as your Payload CMS instance. We’ve built a boilerplate that demonstrates exactly how this works.

Check it out on GitHub:

https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server

This boilerplate includes the following:

Payload CMS and NextJS up and running on a single Express server

Super fast Local API usage within pages’ getServerSideProps

A demonstration for how to use TypeScript in a Payload and NextJS project

Example code for how Payload’s Blocks field type can be leveraged to produce dynamic, layout-builder style pages

Page meta data using NextJS’ Head component

Payload’s Upload support, including automatic image resizing

How Payload’s Local API can be used to seed initial data into your database

How Payload’s Rich Text field can be used to map 1:1 to React components

TRBL’s ESLint config set up and ready to go

Environment variables properly and securely configured using dotenv

When this type of setup is best used

If you know you need a CMS and will be leveraging NextJS in a server-side rendering capacity, and know that you will not be deploying on Vercel, this boilerplate will be perfect for you. This approach can be super valuable and can get you up and running with a full CMS—complete with everything you need to build a modern, blazingly fast site or app including custom validation, full authentication, access control, and much more.

Configuring TypeScript

Much of the complexity that we handle within this boilerplate comes from using TypeScript to build a custom NextJS server. At Payload, we’re big fans of TypeScript (all of Payload is written in TS). We’re doing our best to adopt and embrace it completely, and we think that it’s only going to get more and more popular.

This boilerplate contains two tsconfig.json files:

The main tsconfig.json , which will be used for the entirety of your NextJS app, including all your React components

The tsconfig.server.json file, which will handle everything in the /server folder

You’ll see that we’ve extended the main tsconfig.json config within the server config and overridden a few properties.

Due to how NextJS relies on dynamic import statements, it requires that its TypeScript projects specify "module": "esnext" in their TS configs. But, Express requires the CommonJS pattern — meaning we have no choice but to require two separate TS configs. No big deal, but this is a common “gotcha” when working with NextJS and TypeScript.

Setting up the server

The Express server itself is pretty simple: