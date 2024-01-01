Creating content shouldn’t require a PhD. With Payload, a minimal, elegant, and intuitive editing experience facilitates the power running behind the scenes. Meanwhile, unparalleled extensibility allows your engineering team to move at light speed when building any requirements.
visual editing
Effortlessly build and visualize the look and feel of your content alongside your team members—all in real-time with multiplayer visual editor. With the avatars of active editors on screen, work collaboratively on any piece of content, while seamlessly avoiding duplicative or competing edits. It’s the way content authoring was meant to be.
ENTERPRISE AI
From translations to dynamic image generation and an intelligent writing assistant, Payload’s AI toolset is thoughtfully engineered to accompany your creative and professional endeavors, not replace them.
SEAMLESSly integrate
Payload stands apart with its open-source APIs, delivering unparalleled control and flexibility that SaaS options—and their dreaded vendor lock-in—cannot match.
Connect with every facet of your marketing, operations, or technology stack, whether it's integrating with leading CRM and automation platforms like Salesforce or Hubspot, disseminating your content across various external or internal applications, or crafting bespoke integrations tailored to your needs.
Define your architecture—and achieve true collaboration—on your terms.
search engine optimization
Beyond unparalleled speed, Payload features an enterprise-ready, no-frills SEO standard that meets Google-informed best practice to organically position your content for maximum reach.
No black magic, just the best methods to surfacing your content before a wider audience.
Payload has modernized headless CMS, pairing minimalism and elegance within a next-generation editing experience that offers every amenity, none of the bloat, and the extensibility to build whatever you need.