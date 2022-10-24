The @payloadcms/ui package contains the React components used throughout the Payload Admin Panel. You can use these components to build Custom Components that match the surrounding Admin Panel interface and behavior.

Each component guide includes working examples for the selected version of Payload, common props, accessibility guidance, and any providers or setup the component requires.

Actions & navigation

Trigger actions and help users move through custom Admin Panel interfaces.

Inputs & selection

Collect, edit, search, and select values with Admin-styled controls.

Layout & structure

Arrange content and create expandable, responsive interface sections.

Feedback & status

Communicate outcomes, validation, loading states, and contextual information.

Data display & lists

Present structured data, media, and collection controls.

Interaction & overlays

Build reorderable interfaces and contextual layers for focused interactions.

Documents & uploads

Extend document editing and upload-enabled Collection workflows.

UI component APIs can change between major versions of Payload. Use the version selector to view examples that match the version installed in your project.

Using UI components

Inside a Payload Admin Panel Custom Component, import components from @payloadcms/ui :

1 'use client' 2 3 import { Button } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 5 export function SaveButton ( ) { 6 return < Button > Save changes </ Button > 7 }

Some components depend on context provided by the Admin Panel. Each guide calls out those requirements when a component cannot be rendered independently.